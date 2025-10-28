 Trial postponed for PPP's Kweon on charges of church illegal funds
Trial postponed for PPP's Kweon on charges of church illegal funds

Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 22:57
Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the People Power Party leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 16 after attending a pretrial detention hearing on allegations of receiving illegal political funds from the Unification Church. [NEWS1]

The first trial hearing for Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the People Power Party (PPP) on charges of violating the political fund law was initially set for Tuesday but has been postponed to next month.
 
The hearing was scheduled to take place at the Seoul Central District Court at 5 p.m., but the court postponed it to next Monday, citing delays in proceedings for another case.
 

Kweon was indicted by Special Counsel Min Joong-ki on Oct. 2 on charges of receiving 100 million won ($69,800) in illegal political funds from a former Unification Church official in January 2022 after being asked to help the church gain various favors from the government after the presidential election of then-PPP candidate Yoon Suk Yeol.
 
Kweon, a five-term lawmaker who served as the PPP's floor leader until June, was once known as one of Yoon's close confidants.

