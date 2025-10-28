Open sesame…

Revelations surrounding Rep. Choi Min-hee’s handling of congratulatory money for her daughter’s wedding have reignited public anger over lawmakers’ privileges. Photos from the Oct. 26 plenary session showed Choi’s phone displaying names of corporate and government officials who each sent up to one million won — sums unimaginable for ordinary citizens. Choi claimed she was returning the money, but inconsistencies remain. The controversy, unfolding during the parliamentary audit season, highlights how ethical standards applied to ordinary public servants differ starkly from those in the National Assembly. Transparency is overdue. [PARK YONG-SEOK]