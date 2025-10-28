 Son Heung-min's top-bin free kick bags MLS top goal award
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 15:24 Updated: 28 Oct. 2025, 16:09
Son Heung-min of the Los Angeles Football Club plays the Colorado Rapids in the first half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Oct. 18 in Commerce City, Colorado. [GETTY IMAGES/YONHAP]

Son Heung-min's first marker in the MLS has been chosen as the top goal of the year.
 
MLS announced on its website Monday that Son's free-kick goal for Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) against FC Dallas on Aug. 23 was selected by fans as the 2025 AT&T Goal of the Year.
 

It was Son's first MLS goal in his third game for LAFC after the Korean superstar left Tottenham Hotspur earlier in August.
 
After teammate Denis Bouanga was fouled just outside the box, Son stepped up to curl the ensuing free kick over the wall and into the top left corner, past diving goalkeeper Michael Collodi.
 
Son wrapped up his first MLS regular season with nine goals and three assists in 10 matches, and LAFC is now gearing up for a playoff match against Austin FC this week.
 
Goal of the Year was determined by fan votes on the MLS website and has been awarded since the league's inaugural 1996 season. Son is the first Asian-born player and also the first LAFC player to win this award.
 

Yonhap
