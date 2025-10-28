 Taeguk Warriors to host Bolivia in Daejeon, Ghana in Seoul in final home friendlies of the year
Taeguk Warriors to host Bolivia in Daejeon, Ghana in Seoul in final home friendlies of the year

Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 14:30
Daejeon World Cup Stadium in 2017 [JOONGANG ILBO]

The venues for Korea's two upcoming men's football friendlies next month were set on Tuesday.
 
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced that Korea will host Bolivia at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in the central city of Daejeon on Nov. 14. Four days later, the Taeguk Warriors will welcome Ghana to Seoul World Cup Stadium in the capital city.
 

Both matches will kick off at 8 p.m. These will be the final two matches for Korea at home this year.
 
Korea, ranked No. 22 in the world, will play 76th-ranked Bolivia for the first time since beating them 1-0 in a friendly in March 2019, before taking on No. 73 Ghana, whom they last met in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana prevailed 3-2.
 
In their two matches in October, Korea lost to Brazil 5-0 but defeated Paraguay 2-0.

Yonhap
tags korea bolivia ghana korea football association

