 Trump 3.0? U.S. president's comments, hats fan talk of third term.
Published: 28 Oct. 2025, 19:22
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with bipartisan congressional leaders in the Oval Office on Sept. 29 to prevent a federal government shutdown. A cap reading “Trump 2028” sits on the desk. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again fanned speculation about a third presidential term.
 
Speaking aboard Air Force One on Monday en route from Malaysia to Japan, Trump was asked about a potential third run. He initially responded, “I haven’t really thought about it,” and floated Republican figures such as Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as potential successors.
 

But he then added, “I would love to do it. I have my best numbers ever.”
 
Trump also drew attention on Sept. 29 during a bipartisan meeting at the White House, where he placed a hat reading “Trump 2028” on his desk — prompting speculation that he may be hinting at another presidential bid.
 
Although Trump lost the 2020 election to former President Joe Biden, he won in 2016, as the 45th president, and again in 2024 as the 47th, meaning a third term in 2028 would be legally prohibited, according to most legal experts.  
 
The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”
 
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi board the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS George Washington at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan on Oct. 28. [AFP/YONHAP]

However, some legal theorists say there are theoretical paths to a third term — though not through direct election. One such scenario would involve Trump running as vice president and assuming the presidency via succession. Under the 25th Amendment, the vice president is first in the line of succession in the event the president dies, resigns or is removed from office.
 
In other words, if the elected president resigns, Trump could ascend to the presidency as vice president and complete the remainder of the term.
 
Still, Trump himself dismissed this as “too cute,” adding, “It wouldn't be right."
 
Another hypothetical route would be through the speakership of the House of Representatives, which is second in line after the vice president. If both the president and vice president resign, the speaker becomes president. The U.S. Constitution does not require the House speaker to be a sitting member of Congress — only that they receive a majority of votes in the chamber.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaks with Emperor Naruhito during a meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Oct. 27. [AP/YONHAP]

Additionally, Rep. Andy Ogles, a Republican from Tennessee, introduced a proposed constitutional amendment in January that would allow a former president to run for a nonconsecutive third term. The measure has been widely dubbed a “Trump-tailored” bill.
 
Still, the chances of any of these scenarios becoming reality are widely seen as extremely slim. Even if one were to materialize, critics would likely label it a backdoor power grab.
 
Michelle Goodwin, a law professor at Georgetown University, told Bloomberg News that the U.S. legal system would not allow a twice-elected president to reclaim the office — even via resignation-based succession.
 
Some analysts say Trump’s remarks may be more about projecting influence during the remainder of his current term than an actual attempt at another presidency. Rather than genuinely seeking to remain in office, the hints may be intended to stave off “lame duck” perceptions as he nears the end of his tenure.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY WI MOON-HEE [[email protected]]
