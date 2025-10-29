Corporate direct financing spikes 47 percent in Sept. on heavy debt sale

Corporate direct financing in Korea soared 47 percent from a month earlier in September on the back of a sharp rise in debt sale, data showed Wednesday.Local companies raised a combined 28.69 trillion won ($19.99 billion) last month by selling stocks and bonds, up 9.18 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.Stock sales dropped by 58 percent on-month to 369 billion won last month.Corporate bond sales, however, jumped 52 percent, or 9.69 trillion won, to 28.32 trillion won.The value of outstanding corporate bonds stood at 741.89 trillion won as of end-September, up 13.61 trillion won, or 1.9 percent, from a year ago, the data showed.Yonhap