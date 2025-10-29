Going for a clean sweep

Applicants take part in a physical fitness test for the 2026 recruitment of city sanitation workers at Gangneung Gangnam Soccer Park in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Oct. 29. The test includes events such as a 100-meter run carrying a sandbag, holding up a sandbag for as long as possible, and a 400-meter run. A total of 99 candidates applied for 10 openings, marking a competition rate of 9.9 to 1.