 Going for a clean sweep
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Going for a clean sweep

Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 19:19
Applicants take part in a physical fitness test for the 2026 recruitment of city sanitation workers at Gangneung Gangnam Soccer Park in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

Applicants take part in a physical fitness test for the 2026 recruitment of city sanitation workers at Gangneung Gangnam Soccer Park in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]
Applicants take part in a physical fitness test for the 2026 recruitment of city sanitation workers at Gangneung Gangnam Soccer Park in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Oct. 29. The test includes events such as a 100-meter run carrying a sandbag, holding up a sandbag for as long as possible, and a 400-meter run. A total of 99 candidates applied for 10 openings, marking a competition rate of 9.9 to 1.
tags jobs

More in Economy

Going for a clean sweep

Korea, U.S. reach trade deal on $350B investment pledge

Retail sales rise 7.7 percent in September on stimulus cash handouts

Seoul shares set fresh record high on hopes for Seoul-Washington summit, Nvidia deal

Securities firms lift growth forecasts after Korean economy grows faster than expected in Q3

Related Stories

Cold as icing

Korea's employment gap just keeps growing

One-third of long-term unemployed youth 'simply resting at home'

Korea adds 194,000 jobs in April, but manufacturing sector posts sharpest fall in six years

Prime ministerial visit
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)