Going for a clean sweep

Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 19:19
Applicants take part in a physical fitness test for the 2026 recruitment of city sanitation workers at Gangneung Gangnam Soccer Park in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Oct. 29. The test includes events such as a 100-meter run carrying a sandbag, holding up a sandbag for as long as possible, and a 400-meter run. A total of 99 candidates applied for 10 openings, marking a competition rate of 9.9 to 1.
