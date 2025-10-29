Seoul shares set fresh record high on hopes for Seoul-Washington summit, Nvidia deal

Retail sales rise 7.7 percent in September on stimulus cash handouts

Korea, U.S. reach trade deal on $350B investment pledge

Going for a clean sweep

Inside the Korea-U.S. trade deal: Why Seoul believes it got a better deal than Tokyo

Related Stories

The art of the spiel

Gov't denies push to conclude U.S. tariff talks to campaign on

Korean sunscreen in demand as U.S. shoppers stock up on imported goods amid tariffs

트럼프와 관세 협상, 지금 하지 않으면 아예 못한다

Korea likely among U.S. retaliatory tariff targets: WSJ