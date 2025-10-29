 Korea, U.S. reach trade deal on $350B investment pledge
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 19:09 Updated: 29 Oct. 2025, 19:46
President Lee Jae Myung, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump, left, are seen during a special dinner hosted by Lee at the Hilton Hotel in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 29. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday evening that the United States had reached a trade deal with Korea.
 
At a dinner hosted by President Lee Jae Myung in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, as part of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, Trump said, “We did,” in response to a question about whether the two leaders had reached a trade deal.
 

“We reached a deal,” Trump said. “We've had a lot of different things — we've had a great session; it's an honor."
 
Seoul’s presidential office also confirmed that a trade deal has been finalized.
 
 
Updated, Oct. 29, 2025: Updated to include confirmation by Seoul. 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
