 Kospi opens higher on Wall Street rally
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 09:47
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened higher Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street amid the growing optimism over the AI sector.
 
The benchmark Kospi rose 0.48 percent, or 19.16 points, to 4,029.57 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Overnight, the three major U.S. indexes closed at record highs, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rising 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 advancing 0.23 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3 percent.
 
In Seoul, top tech giant Samsung Electronics moved up 0.1 percent.
 
SK hynix, which released record earnings ahead of the opening bell, jumped 2.11 percent.
 
LG Energy Solution climbed 0.78 percent, and Samsung SDI advanced 4.49 percent.
 
The local currency was quoted at 1,431.7 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 0.42 percent from the previous session of 1,437.7 won.

Yonhap
