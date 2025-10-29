Woori Financial Group Q3 net profit up 40.9% to 1.29 trillion won
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 17:47
- JIN MIN-JI
Woori Financial Group on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 1.29 trillion won ($902.9 million), up 40.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 987.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.17 trillion won a year ago. Revenue rose 7.5 percent to 8 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 990.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
