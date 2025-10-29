Audi’s new A5 is bigger, bolder and bursting with tech
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 18:11
The new Audi A5 embodies the automaker’s technology philosophy by integrating its high-efficiency Mild Hybrid Plus technology in diesel models. Built on Premium Platform Combustion — a platform developed by Audi for internal combustion engines and plug-in hybrid models — the sedan combines cutting-edge digital technology with dynamic performance.
All trim levels of the A5 are equipped with Audi’s signature “quattro” all-wheel drive and a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission. The A5 40 TFSI quattro produces 204 horsepower and 34.67 kilogram-meters (251 pound-feet) of torque, while the A5 45 TFSI quattro delivers 271.9 horsepower and 40.79 kilogram-meters of torque. The high-performance S5 TFSI boasts 367 horsepower and 56.08 kilogram-meters of torque, and the diesel version, the A5 40 TDI quattro, also delivers 204 horsepower and 40.789 kilogram-meters of torque.
The hybrid system is installed in the new diesel A5’s Advanced and S trim levels for the first time, delivering efficiency and vibration reduction for greater comfort.
The newest generation is bigger — 65 millimeters (2.6 inches) longer, 15 millimeters wider and 25 millimeters taller — offering generous cabin space, while the body, with a revamped logo, presents a coupe-style roofline and a tailgate that opens all the way to the rear glass to maintain a dynamic silhouette while enhancing trunk accessibility.
Across all trim levels, premium features are standard, including a switchable panoramic roof, high-beam assist, welcome lighting and side mirror projection lights.
The new A5 40 TDI quattro and A5 40 TFSI quattro Advanced feature light-emitting diode (LED) headlights and taillights with dynamic turn signals. The S line comes equipped with Matrix LED headlights and taillights with front and rear dynamic turn signals, while the Black Edition and S5 TFSI are fitted with Matrix LED headlights and digital organic light-emitting diode taillights. Drivers can also customize the lighting with eight options.
The interior contains environmentally friendly premium materials and an ergonomically designed so-called softwrap. Class-leading features are offered as standard across all trim levels, from sport seats with ventilation and a dual-layer laminated windshield to heated seats for all occupants, ambient lighting and a trunk partition net.
The S trim includes the Dynamic Interaction Light feature. The S Black Edition further enhances its sporty appeal with the S interior package, including S-logo embossed sports seats, stainless steel pedals, illuminated S-logo aluminum door sills and the Vanadium package that applies black aluminum accents throughout the cabin.
The new S5 TFSI features the Nappa leather Sports Seat Plus, red seats, the Dinamica Package, the S Interior Package, the Vanadium Package and Carbon Micro Twill inlays.
The infotainment system with the Digital Stage concept features an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit Plus or a 14.5-inch MMI touch center display depending on the trim. The S and S Black Edition features a 10.9-inch front passenger display to create a Digital Stage.
The Audi Application Store, meanwhile, features the AI-based Audi Assistant and a variety of apps such as YouTube, Spotify, and Naver Maps.
The sedan is offered in seven trim levels: the A5 40 TFSO quattro Advanced, A5 40 TFSI quattro S Line, A5 40 TFSI quattro S Line Black Edition, A5 45 TFSI quattro S Line, A5 40 TDI Quattro Advanced, A5 40 TDI Quattro S Line and the S5 TFSI.
Three optional trim packages are offered. For the Advanced trim, the Tech Package — including a head-up display and Bang & Olufsen sound system — can be selected, while it comes standard on the S trim. The Brown Seat Package, featuring nutmeg brown seats and a black headliner, and the Front Seat Headrest Speaker Package, available for the S trim, expand choices, allowing for a personalized vehicle configuration.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
