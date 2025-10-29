Cars, cuisine, connection: Renault Korea transforms showrooms into lifestyle destinations
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 18:04
Renault Korea is redefining the concept of the car showroom. Its showrooms in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, and Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, are not just spaces for displaying and selling vehicles, but experiential hubs where visitors can engage with the brand’s atmosphere and technology. They are evolving into urban Renault Villages.
Last September, the newly renovated Renault Korea Gangnam showroom became the first Renault showroom in the world to include a food and beverage (F&B) space. During the day, it offers light meals, such as pasta, sandwiches and soups, and in the evening, it transforms into a dining space where visitors can enjoy wine. This makeover encourages customers to stay longer, turning the showroom into a place where they can experience the brand’s atmosphere rather than just view the cars on display.
The exterior of the showroom has been redesigned with the ‘New R’ facade, reflecting Renault’s brand identity. Its sleek architectural design and urban aesthetics enhance the brand’s presence even in the heart of Gangnam.
The showroom interior is designed around the concept of a “limitless experience of time.” With the unmanned entry system, EntryGO, customers can access the showroom 24/7 using only QR code verification to explore the vehicles. The AI consultation solution, PIKAR Genie, analyzes visitors’ preferred models and preferences to provide personalized quotes. Feedback from customers is continuously learned by the system, further enhancing the quality of consultations. The Drive2U service is a location-based test drive reservation system, allowing customers to experience vehicles according to their preferred time and place. These digital systems not only improve sales efficiency but also enable a more personalized, customer-centered experience.
Renault Korea positions these urban hub showrooms as the core of its “Small & Fancy” strategy. With plans to gradually renovate over 170 showrooms nationwide, key urban locations — like the Gangnam showroom — feature multifunctional cultural spaces under the “rnlt©” concept. Visitors can not only consult and purchase vehicles, but also enjoy original brand content, which includes fashion, accessories and merchandise infused with French sensibility.
These changes are not merely a shift in showroom sales methods, but a strategic move to bring the brand into customers’ everyday lives. While offline visits may be decreasing, the time visitors spend in showrooms is increasing. Renault Korea is transforming its showrooms into hubs for brand content.
The Gangnam and Seongsu showrooms, reborn as urban Renault Villages, are no longer just places to sell cars. They have become platforms where Renault Korea share the brand’s sensibility and value to consumers.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
