From single truck to logistics giant: Hanjin Group celebrates 80 years
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 10:16
Hanjin Group is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. Beginning as a small transport business with just one truck, the company has grown into Korea’s leading logistics company, building an international transportation network that spans land, sea and air. Hanjin Group has reaffirmed its founding philosophy of “serving the nation through transportation” and pledges to take a leap forward toward reaching the 100-year mark and beyond.
Hanjin Group announced its new vision, titled “Moving the World to a Better Future,” at its 80th anniversary ceremony held on Oct. 23. It embodies the company’s goal to write new chapters on the global stage beyond Korea by 2045, when it marks its 100th anniversary.
Chairman Cho Won-tae emphasized in his commemorative address that, based on the “Hanjin Group Heritage” shared across all affiliates, the company will establish itself as the world’s leading comprehensive logistics enterprise, continuing to be loved for the next 100 years and beyond.
In November 1945, founder Cho Joong-hoon started the transportation business with a truck that was purchased after receiving compensation from the closing of Iyeon Industrial — an automobile repair company that he had established in 1942. He used his personal savings and started the Hanjin Trading Company in Haean-dong, Incheon. The name Hanjin means “the advancement of the Korean people,” which embodied his belief in contributing to the prosperity of the nation through his business.
Hanjin Group started its business by partnering with the U.S. military. Although the company faced a crisis during the Korean War, it signed a logistics transport contract with the U.S. Eighth Army stationed in Korea. Cho Joong-hoon gained the trust of the U.S. military by proposing a “responsible transportation system,” which embodied his commitment to take full responsibility for any issues that could arise during delivery. Building on this trust, Hanjin later secured a military logistics transport contract during the Vietnam War in 1966.
In 1969, Hanjin entered the aviation business by taking over the loss-making, state-owned Korean Air Corporation. At the time, Korean Air's financial situation was so poor that Hanjin stakeholders strongly opposed its acquisition. However, after then-President Park Chung-hee personally called and persuaded Cho Joong-hoon, he ultimately decided to go through with the acquisition.
Hanjin then turned its focus toward the sea. It established Hanjin Shipping, a container-focused shipping company, and it launched Hanjin Heavy Industries in 1989. This allowed Hanjin to establish a comprehensive land-sea-air logistics network.
Beyond logistics and transportation, Hanjin continuously expanded into new businesses. The company changed its name to Hanjin Co., Ltd. in 1972, entered securities with Hanjil Securities in 1973 and opened the Jeju KAL Hotel in 1974. In 1976, the Korean Air Aerospace Division was established to develop and maintain aircraft for national defense. In 1992, Hanjin launched Korea’s first courier service.
Under Cho Yang-ho’s leadership from 2002, the group focused on aviation, logistics, tourism and hotels. It opened the Daejeon Integrated Logistics Center in 2006, established low-cost carrier Jin Air in 2008 and strengthened logistics with the Hanjin Incheon Container Terminal in 2016. During this period, Hanjin shifted from rapid expansion to restructuring and internal growth. Korean Air joined the global airline alliance SkyTeam, partnering with Delta, Air France and Aeromexico.
Under the current leadership of Cho Won-tae and Cho Hyun-min, Hanjin has adapted to global challenges. During the Covid-19 pandemic, idle passenger planes were converted into cargo aircraft, allowing Korean Air to remain profitable while many global airlines struggled. The group completed the Asiana Airlines acquisition in 2022, preparing for full integration by 2027. Hanjin also expanded its global logistics operations, including opening and expanding Global Delivery Centers, attracting Chinese e-commerce shipments and investing in digital platform businesses.
On its 80th anniversary, Hanjin unveiled Vision 2045 and its new corporate identity. Today, the group operates 42 subsidiaries with over 40,000 employees worldwide, achieving assets of 58 trillion won ($40.46 billion), revenue of 31 trillion won and operating profit of 2.5 trillion won. Cho Hyun-min declared at the anniversary event that Hanjin will continue to uphold its founding principle and grow into a globally respected 100-year-old company.
Hanjin Group plans to continue moving forward without resting on past successes. It aims to pursue innovation and challenges that push beyond limits — and write a new chapter as a 100-year-old global company.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)