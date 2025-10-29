LG Chem taps AI for efficiency, optimization at plants, offices
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 18:09
LG Chem is pursuing an AI transformation (AX) across its entire business, from manufacturing areas such as quality prediction and process optimization to nonmanufacturing areas including contract review and currency forecasting.
The company has introduced an AI-based career path design and development system. Through role competency assessments, employees can objectively identify the key competencies and required proficiency levels and explore and establish career development paths, the competencies needed for future business environments and learning resources and action plans required to enhance their skills.
It is also integrating an AI-powered contract review solution that automatically reviews and edit contracts by examining contracts based on standard templates, clauses and the company’s key internal policies, and even suggests alternative language, reducing the amount of time required per contract by up to 30 percent.
LG Chem utilizes collaborative solutions such as Teams, simple task automation, AI chatbots that integrate enterprise resource planning and AX transition tools capable of translating in-house terminology into up to 24 languages.
The chemical company has launched the Citizen Data Scientist platform, an AI-based analytics solution available to all employees that enables them to leverage their business knowledge and data to discover valuable insights without coding or data analysis expertise.
During the three-month pilot operation of the platform with 40 employees not familiar with coding, about 20 improvement areas were discovered.
The platform facilitated the identification of optimal production conditions for reverse osmosis membranes, increasing the production ratio of top-grade products with the highest salt rejection rate more than fourfold. The platform also enabled the discovery of quality improvement areas in battery separator products in just two days.
It utilizes process sensor data in real time such as temperature, pressure and flow rate to improve quality management and stability, achieving a visible digital transformation across manufacturing areas including production, quality, research and development and environmental safety.
LG Chem’s Yeosu Plant in South Jeolla is leading efforts to enhance production efficiency and reduce industrial accidents by actively applying AX on-site.
On Oct. 7, the plant announced that it recently implemented a process anomaly detection system to improve the operational efficiency of flare stacks, which burn off flue gas and liquids, preventing the formation of smoke and safely releasing them into the atmosphere.
The system, which applies deep learning–based video analysis technology, directly monitors the ejected flame and soot to detect abnormalities and adjusts the oxygen supply to ensure complete combustion of any residual components.
Tasks that were previously handled manually by plant operators are now managed automatically by AI, enhancing both production efficiency and safety.
LG Chem is utilizing AI and high-performance drones to replace tasks dependent on highly skilled workers. AI is also applied to product quality inspection. Images captured by particle detection devices are classified by an AI model to automatically identify contaminants, reducing variability between human inspectors, increasing operational efficiency and enhancing quality reliability.
The company’s Tennessee plant leverages advanced smart factory technologies, including AI, to produce top-quality cathode materials. Back at home, the Cheongju Plant in North Chungcheong has been designated a “mother factory” for cathode materials, where vast amounts of data and various predictive models are analyzed to improve product quality. These insights will be applied to the Tennessee plant.
LG Chem is also actively developing a deep learning model to predict the optimal temperature for critical heating processes in cathode material production, aiming to achieve the highest product quality.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)