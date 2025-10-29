Lotte Wellfood’s new green tea products a delicious ‘matcha’ made in heaven
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 17:55
With the popularity of matcha showing no signs of slowing down, Lotte Wellfood has gotten in on the act with its “Matcha Dessert Series” featuring three products: Vinz Premier Matcha, Premium Mon Chou Matcha and Strawberry, and Premium Ghana Langue de Chat Matcha Chocolate.
The Vinz Premier product returns after proving popular in the release of Wellfood’s first matcha series, capitalizing on the green tea’s status as a drink for a well-being lifestyle rich in antioxidants and abundant in vitamins C, A and K, while promoting a healthy metabolism.
Lotte Wellfood first released its matcha product line last May in collaboration with Cafe Cheongsudang. Nearly 2 million units were sold within just one month. Since June, Lotte Wellfood has also been offering three matcha-flavored ice creams: World Cone, Seolleim, and Tico.
The popular Vinz Premier combines crispy chocolate biscuits with the rich and deep flavor of 100 percent Jeju green tea leaves. Upon its previous launch, it ranked first in sales among all Lotte Wellfood products.
The newly launched, limited-edition Premium Mon Chou Matcha and Strawberry contains about 25 percent more cream than the original Mon Chou. It was created in collaboration with the cafe Sannoru, known for its variety of beverages based on Jeju matcha.
The seasonal Premium Ghana Langue de Chat Matcha Chocolate features a soft matcha Langue de Chat cookie made with Jeju matcha and coated in rich Ghana chocolate. It offers a harmonious balance of the chocolate’s deep sweetness and the bitterness of matcha.
In June, the World Cone Matcha was launched, featuring a crunchy cone filled with sweet and slightly bitter matcha ice cream. Peanut and chocolate toppings add extra nuttiness and sweetness. Seolleim Matcha is a shake-style ice cream, reminiscent of a matcha latte.
Tico is an ice cream that harmonizes matcha with a thin chocolate coating, with 15 pieces per box. Tico Matcha has been launched in China in a push to appeal to overseas consumers.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
