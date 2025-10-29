Lotte raises curtain on win-win partnerships with ‘Happiness Sharing Concert’
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 17:57
In keeping with its commitment to win-win growth activities for the practical support of its partners, Lotte continues to host concerts for affiliates and holds brand expos to help them expand into global markets, showcasing their outstanding products overseas.
On March 21, employees from over 1,300 partner companies were invited to the “2025 Lotte happiness Sharing Concert” at Lotte Concert Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul. The event is designed to provide early payment for deliveries before major holidays to help partners manage their cash flow, reducing their financial burden
The theme of the concert, “Together We Shine,” symbolized Lotte and its partners growing together and illuminating the future.
Since 2013, Lotte has supported win-win growth by providing early payments to partners before major holidays. Amid prolonged economic challenges like high inflation and interest rates, 23 affiliates — including Lotte Construction, Lotte Department Store, Lotte Mart & Super, Lotte Global Logistics, Lotte Chemical and Lotte Wellfood — participate to ease the financial burden on small- and medium-sized partners. Lotte has also established a 1 trillion won ($697.7 million) growth fund and introduced a group-wide payment system, ensuring cash payments to partners.
In May, Lotte held the “Lotte–Korea Brand Expo” in Paris. The expo served as a bridge between Korea and global markets, with Lotte affiliates such as Lotte Home Shopping, Lotte Mart and Lotte Department Store participating to promote domestic partners’ products abroad and introduce outstanding international products to Korea.
Last October, Lotte held the “2024 Super Blue Marathon” at Peace Park in Mapo District, western Seoul, to raise awareness of people with disabilities. Marking its ninth anniversary, the event attracted around 8,000 participants, including Lotte Group employees as well as people with disabilities and their families.
To highlight the event’s significance, disability-friendly features were added, such as medals with Braille for participants with limited or no vision and a shorter walking course for those who might prefer not to tackle the long-distance route. The Super Blue Marathon will be held again this November, with Lotte and its affiliates continuing their efforts to promote disability awareness.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is "Promoted Content"?
"Promoted Content" articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as "Guest Reports," which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.




