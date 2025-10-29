Posco forges ties with venture firms for future steelmaking tech
As sluggish global demand, U.S. tariffs and low-priced competition from China deal a blow to the steel industry, Posco is innovating with future technologies and partnerships with venture companies under the principle that technology is the future of a top-tier company.
In August, Posco launched the 50 billion won ($34.7 million) “Posco Corporate Venture Capital Fund No. 1” to invest in venture companies that possess key technologies aligned with the steelmaker’s future growth strategies, including the digital transformation, energy efficiency, carbon reduction and renewable energy.
Posco plans to invest 20 percent of the funds in promising global venture companies. Through an evaluation, the firm will assess factors such as technological value, financial structure and strategic fit to identify and support ventures with the potential to lead future technological innovation.
To facilitate that goal, Posco opened CHANGeUP GROUND Pohang in July 21, 2021, inside Postech, with an investment of 83 billion won, which serves as a flagship venture platform. The center has become a hub for technology-driven startups, leading Korea’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
The venue is now home to 81 companies with a combined corporate value of 1.48 trillion won and 1,045 professionals working on-site.
The steelmaker also offers various programs to strengthen the capabilities of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including a “Win-Win Growth Support Team,” which provides expert solutions to address SME challenges; “Smart Competence Enhancement,” which helps improve innovation capabilities and digitalize production processes; and the “Benefit Sharing Program,” which allows Posco and SMEs to collaborate on projects and share the outcomes.
Posco will continue to strengthen its collaboration with regional SMEs and venture companies that possess promising technologies, aiming to lead technological innovation in areas such as low-carbon and smart manufacturing processes, and to advance as a top-tier company.
