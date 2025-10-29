반도체 특수 속 한국과 대만, 두 ‘아시아의 호랑이’의 엇갈린 성장 경로
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 10:30
A tale of two Asian Tigers: Why Korea, Taiwan face diverging growth paths amid chip boom
반도체 특수 속 한국과 대만, 두 ‘아시아의 호랑이’의 엇갈린 성장 경로
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025
The growth trajectories of Korea and Taiwan — the two chip-driven economies once collectively called "Asian Tigers" — are diverging sharply amid the AI boom.
trajectory: 경로
to diverge: 갈라지다
sharply: 뚜렷하게
한때 ‘아시아의 호랑이’로 불렸던 반도체 중심 경제국 한국과 대만의 성장 경로가 인공지능(AI) 열풍 속에서 뚜렷하게 갈라지고 있다.
While rising expectations for global chip demand have significantly boosted the growth outlook for Taiwan — home to the world’s largest foundry, TSMC — Korea’s forecast remains subdued at under 1 percent, despite strong performances by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, the world’s two largest memory chipmakers.
outlook: 전망
home to: ~가 위치한, ~의 본산지인
subdued: 부진한
세계 최대 파운드리 기업 TSMC가 위치한 대만은 글로벌 반도체 수요에 대한 기대감이 커지면서 성장 전망이 크게 상향 조정된 반면, 삼성전자와 SK하이닉스라는 세계 최대 메모리 반도체 기업들이 호실적을 내고 있음에도 불구하고 한국의 성장률 전망은 1%를 밑도는 부진한 수준에 머물고 있다.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) maintained Korea’s growth outlook steady for this year at 0.8 percent, unchanged from the July forecast, in its September report. But the institution revised up the outlook for Taiwan to 5.1 percent from the previous forecast of 3.5 percent, citing a surge in chip exports.
to maintain: 유지하다
to revise up: 상향 조정하다
citing: ~을/를 이유로
surge: 급증
아시아개발은행(ADB)은 9월 보고서에서 한국의 올해 성장률 전망치를 0.8%로 유지, 지난 7월 전망과 동일하게 제시했다. 반면 대만의 경우 반도체 수출 급증을 이유로 기존 3.5%였던 성장률 전망치를 5.1%로 상향 조정했다.
Taiwan’s exports exceeded Korea’s for the first time on a monthly basis in August. Its gross domestic product (GDP) per capita — a key measure of living standards — is also expected to outstrip that of Korea’s for the first time in 22 years to climb from 38th last year to 35th this year, while GDP per capita for Korea is projected to fall from 34th to 37th, according to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) World Economic Outlook.
to exceed: 넘어서다
to outstrip: 넘어서다
be projected to: ~할 것으로 전망되다
지난 8월에는 대만의 수출이 월간 기준으로 처음으로 한국을 넘어섰으며, 생활 수준을 가늠하는 주요 지표인 1인당 국내총생산(GDP) 역시 22년 만에 한국을 앞지를 것으로 예상된다. 국제통화기금(IMF)의 세계경제전망 보고서에 따르면, 대만의 1인당 GDP는 작년 38위에서 올해 35위로 오를 것으로 보이며, 한국은 34위에서 37위로 하락할 것으로 전망된다.
“If Korea’s sluggish growth and Taiwan’s strong performance persist over the next five years, it will only be a matter of time before Taiwan catches up economically,” said Prof. Hur Jung, who teaches economics at Sogang University. “In contrast to Taiwan’s chip-centric strategy, Korea must ensure that other major industries — including automobiles — achieve strong growth alongside semiconductors to sustain overall economic momentum.”
sluggish: 저조한
in contrast to: ~와 반대로
to sustain: 유지하다
서강대 경제학과 허정 교수는 “앞으로 5년간 한국의 저성장 기조와 대만의 강한 성장세가 지속된다면, 대만이 경제 규모 면에서도 한국을 따라잡는 건 시간문제”라며 “대만이 반도체 중심 전략에 집중하고 있는 것과 달리, 한국은 반도체뿐 아니라 자동차 등 다른 주력 산업들도 함께 성장해야 경제 전체의 모멘텀을 유지할 수 있다”고 말했다.
Global demand for advanced chips is soaring amid the AI boom, boosting sales and valuations of major chipmakers.
advanced: 첨단
to soar: 급증하다
AI 열풍으로 첨단 반도체에 대한 전 세계 수요가 급증하면서 주요 반도체 기업들의 매출과 기업 가치도 동반 상승하고 있다.
Samsung Electronics’ operating profit hit a 3-year high in the third quarter to jump 32 percent on year to 12.1 trillion won ($8.6 billion), while TSMC reported its highest quarterly profit in the July-September period with $14.8 billion in net earnings, up 39.1 percent on-year.
jump: 증가하다
a 3-year high: 3년만에 최고치
on-year: 전년 대비
삼성전자는 올해 3분기 영업이익이 전년 동기 대비 32% 증가한 12조1000억 원으로 3년 만에 최고치를 기록했다. TSMC 역시 3 분기 기준으로 역대 최고 실적을 달성, 순이익 148억 달러를 기록해 전년 대비 39.1% 증가했다.
But the surge in demand has not translated into broader economic momentum for Korea, as it has in Taiwan. This is partly because Korea’s economy is supported by a wider range of export industries, and many of those sectors are expected to see slower growth due to U.S. tariffs.
translate into: ~로 이어지다
a wide range of: 다양한
그러나 이러한 수요 급증이 대만과 달리 한국의 경우 경제 전반의 모멘텀으로는 이어지지 못하고 있다. 이는 한국 경제가 반도체 외에도 다양한 수출 산업에 의존하고 있고, 일부 산업은 미국의 관세 영향을 받아 성장세가 둔화될 것으로 예상되기 때문이다.
Semiconductors accounted for 20.6 percent of Korea’s total exports last year, followed by automobiles that made up 13.9 percent. On the other hand, Taiwan’s exports of integrated circuits — finished semiconductors — accounted for a whopping 34.7 percent of the country’s total exports in the same year, higher than Korea’s top two exports combined.
account for: (비중 등을) 차지하다
made up: 차지하다
followed by: ~의 뒤를 이어
한국의 지난해 전체 수출에서 반도체는 20.6%를 차지했고, 그 뒤를 이어 자동차는 13.9%를 차지했다. 반면 대만은 집적회로(완제품 반도체) 수출이 전체 수출의 34.7%를 차지해 한국의 1, 2위 수출 품목을 합친 비중보다 높았다.
WRITTEN BY JIN MIN-JI AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)