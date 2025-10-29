 KT will provide free data and discounts to victims of data breach
KT will provide free data and discounts to victims of data breach

Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 16:54
KT CEO Kim Young-shub, center, bows in apology over unauthorized micropayment losses during a press conference in Jongno District, central Seoul in September. [YONHAP]

KT announced on Wednesday that it will provide additional compensation to customers who suffered losses from unauthorized micropayments.
 
The company previously said it would fully reimburse affected customers for their losses and waive early termination fees for those switching to another carrier.
 

Customers whose unauthorized micropayments and data leaks have been verified will receive 100 gigabytes of free data per month for five months, according to KT. They may also choose between a 150,000 won ($105) discount on mobile service fees or a discount on the purchase of a new device.
 
The service fee discount can be applied directly to monthly mobile bills, and the device discount can be added to the regular contract discount when purchasing a new phone through KT.
 
To handle related inquiries, KT said it will operate a 24-hour dedicated customer center until all compensation measures are completed. A KT representative said that affected customers will receive an additional notification text message during the first week of November.
 
KT also said it has converted about 2,000 retail stores nationwide into “Safe and Secure Stores” (translated) to prevent similar security breaches. In addition, the company will provide three years of free coverage to compensate future victims of telecom and financial scams.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YU SUNG-GUK [[email protected]]
