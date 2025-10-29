 McDonald's Korea starts working holiday program, sends four managers to Taiwan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

McDonald's Korea starts working holiday program, sends four managers to Taiwan

Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 14:35 Updated: 29 Oct. 2025, 15:15
McDonald’s Korea says it will run an eight-week working holiday program for its restaurant managers from Oct. 30 through December. [MCDONALD'S]

McDonald’s Korea says it will run an eight-week working holiday program for its restaurant managers from Oct. 30 through December. [MCDONALD'S]

 
McDonald's Korea will send four restaurant managers to Taiwan for an eight-week working holiday program starting on Thursday, giving them a chance to gain hands-on experience in a different market and strengthen their leadership skills.
 
The program, which runs through the end of December, is part of McDonald's ongoing effort to help employees work in a new environment and experience different operating systems and workplace cultures.
 

Related Article

 
Applications and interviews took place between late July and late August, after which four managers were chosen for this year’s cohort. Following a launch ceremony on Sept. 22, the participants will begin work at McDonald’s stores in Taipei, Taiwan. 
 
McDonald’s Korea will provide round-trip airfare, housing accommodations, travel insurance and partial support for any living expenses.
 
“McDonald’s actively supports each employee so that they can grow independently through programs such as the working holiday,” a company representative said. “Because this Taiwan program is designed for participants to be in charge of everything from their housing to scheduling, we expect it to help them broaden their global outlook and further develop their professional and leadership skills.”

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags McDonald's Korea Working holiday program Taiwan

More in Industry

McDonald's Korea starts working holiday program, sends four managers to Taiwan

Nvidia CEO teases 'delightful' announcement amid discussions of potential contracts with major Korean firms

SK hynix achieves highest-ever operating profit amid rising prices for memory and HBM chips

Lutnick-hosted meeting with Korea, U.S. business leaders may turn tide in trade negotiations

SK hynix surpasses 10 trillion won in quarterly operating profit for first time

Related Stories

With yen at historic low, Japanese workers flood Korea

'Would definitely go again': Sequels to working holidays in Japan now possible

Korea, Canada further expand 2023 working holiday program

McDonald's to serve up Seoul experience with working holiday program

Korean woman alleges racial discrimination at McDonald’s in New York
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)