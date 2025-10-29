McDonald's Korea starts working holiday program, sends four managers to Taiwan
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 14:35 Updated: 29 Oct. 2025, 15:15
- PAIK JI-HWAN
McDonald's Korea will send four restaurant managers to Taiwan for an eight-week working holiday program starting on Thursday, giving them a chance to gain hands-on experience in a different market and strengthen their leadership skills.
The program, which runs through the end of December, is part of McDonald's ongoing effort to help employees work in a new environment and experience different operating systems and workplace cultures.
Applications and interviews took place between late July and late August, after which four managers were chosen for this year’s cohort. Following a launch ceremony on Sept. 22, the participants will begin work at McDonald’s stores in Taipei, Taiwan.
McDonald’s Korea will provide round-trip airfare, housing accommodations, travel insurance and partial support for any living expenses.
“McDonald’s actively supports each employee so that they can grow independently through programs such as the working holiday,” a company representative said. “Because this Taiwan program is designed for participants to be in charge of everything from their housing to scheduling, we expect it to help them broaden their global outlook and further develop their professional and leadership skills.”
