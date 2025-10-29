SK hynix surpasses 10 trillion won in quarterly operating profit for first time
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 09:21
SK hynix posted an operating profit of 11.38 trillion won ($8 billion) in the third quarter of this year, up 61.9 percent year-on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday. This marks the first time in its history that the chipmaker’s quarterly operating profit has surpassed the 10 trillion won mark.
Revenue rose 39.1 percent year-on-year to 24.45 trillion won, while net profit jumped 119 percent to 12.6 trillion won, with a net profit margin of 52 percent. The results surpass the company’s previous quarterly records set in the second quarter, when it reported 22.23 trillion won in revenue and 9.21 trillion won in operating profit.
SK hynix attributed the historic results to the rising prices of DRAM and NAND flash memory, as well as increased shipments of high-performance memory chips for AI servers.
“The sharp rise in demand across the memory segment was driven by customers’ expanding investments in AI infrastructure,” the company said. “Sales of high-value products such as 12-layer HBM3E and server-grade DDR5 memory chips helped us set a new all-time high, surpassing the previous quarter’s record.”
Shipments of server-grade DDR5 modules with capacities of 128 gigabytes or higher more than doubled quarter-on-quarter, the company added, and demand for AI server solid-state drives with premium pricing also expanded.
BY KIM JI-HYE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
