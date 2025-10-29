Seoul partners with Pasqal to build quantum computing research hub
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 16:46
Seoul is partnering with French quantum computing pioneer Pasqal in a $52.8 million deal to build a research hub in Gangnam District, southern Seoul and develop Korea’s first “Made in Korea” quantum computer by 2029.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Wednesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Pasqal at City Hall in central Seoul to establish a quantum computing research and development center. The deal involves an investment worth $52.8 million and the creation of 51 new jobs.
Pasqal, founded in 2019 by French physicist Alain Aspect — who won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for his research in quantum mechanics — specializes in neutral-atom quantum computing technology.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon; Georges-Olivier Raymond, Pasqal’s co-founder and chief strategic partnerships officer; French Ambassador to Korea Philippe Bertoux and Roberto Mauro, head of Pasqal Korea, attended the signing ceremony.
Headquartered in Paris, Pasqal drew international attention for commercializing the world’s first 200-qubit quantum computer and successfully demonstrating a 1,000-qubit model in 2024.
The company is also developing next-generation “fault-tolerant” quantum computing technology capable of detecting and correcting calculation errors.
Pasqal maintains partnerships with global tech firms such as IBM, Nvidia, Microsoft, Google and LG Electronics and operates research and production bases in eight countries, including the United States, Canada and Saudi Arabia.
Pasqal plans to establish its Research and Development center in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. The company’s goal, shared with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is to produce the first quantum computer made in Korea by around 2029. To that end, they plan to hire and train up to 51 researchers and engineers.
The two sides also aim to make Seoul a central hub for the quantum computing industry by creating a joint research network linking academia, industry, government and research institutions. The collaboration will also include the development of quantum-related materials, components and equipment.
To attract Pasqal’s investment, Seoul secured approval in June from the Ministry of Economy and Finance for tax benefits under the New Growth Engine Industry initiative.
Based on that, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources agreed to support 30 percent of Pasqal’s total investment under the Foreign Investment Promotion Act. The subsidy will be financed jointly by national and city funds.
“Since both national and city budgets are being used, we will thoroughly audit whether all 51 jobs are created and the promised investment funds are fully executed,” a Seoul Metropolitan Government official said.
Officials said the city expects the partnership to strengthen Korea’s competitiveness in the fast-growing quantum computing sector.
“This is a landmark milestone for Pasqal’s growth as a global leader in quantum computing, and a key turning point for Seoul’s emergence as a global quantum hub,” Raymond said.
City officials also view the deal as a signal to other high-tech firms that Seoul is ready to attract and support large-scale foreign investment.
"This agreement demonstrates Seoul’s technological competitiveness and appeal to global investors," Oh said. "The city will provide full administrative and financial support to make this partnership a success."
