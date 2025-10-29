 Yuletide spirit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Yuletide spirit

Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 17:51
 
A department store in central Seoul is adorned with Christmas decorations on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

A department store in central Seoul is adorned with Christmas decorations on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

tags korea christmas department store

More in Industry

Soy impasse much more than a hill of beans in Korea, U.S. trade negotiations

Yuletide spirit

KT will provide free data and discounts to victims of data breach

Seoul partners with Pasqal to build quantum computing research hub

Seven global firms to invest $9B into Korea's key industries

Related Stories

Lotte lights up, Shinsegae shines as Christmas festivity comes to town

Deck the department stores

Dessert delight: Lotte Department Store hosts Christmas treat pop-up

Cake walk: Shinsegae, Line release Maltese and Retriever desserts

Festive treats

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)