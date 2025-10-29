At hanok cafes off Gyeongju's beaten path, modern sophistication meets tradition
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 07:00
WOO JI-WON
GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — It's easy to stumble upon a photogenic cafe sitting beneath giwa (traditional roof tiles) in Gyeongju — a city where even gas stations and Starbucks wear roofs in the style of hanok, or traditional Korean houses.
Then there's also Hwangridan-gil, a lively hanok village where every shop rests beneath curved tiles. But that picture-perfect street only scratches the surface of Gyeongju's vibrant cafe scene.
As Korea's second-largest city by area, Gyeongju stretches far beyond its main streets — and beyond Hwangnidan-gil lie cafes that take the city's signature hanok style to a new, creative level, as well as others that boast their own unique charm found nowhere else.
Twosome Place Gyeongju Gampo Port Branch
Few visitors venture to Gyeongju's far edges, where quiet coastal villages face the open sea. Near Gampo Port sits a truly one-of-a-kind cafe — Twosome Place Gyeongju Gampo Port Branch, where guests can sip coffee while watching fish swim past giant glass windows.
Once a seafood restaurant, the space was transformed into a cafe this June. "It's basically a fish tank," said one employee. "The fish you see here are actually raised and later sold elsewhere."
Upstairs, the rooftop is just as appealing — a gardenlike terrace with artificial grass and a dozen tables overlooking the ocean. It's best visited at sunset, when the sea glows with a burnished golden hue. A seaside walking path right out front invites visitors for a peaceful stroll.
Eyst 1779
In Gyochon Hanok Village, just a 15-minute drive from the Gyeongju National Museum and next to Woljeonggyo Bridge, Eyst 1779 stands out among rows of pale hanok stores with its striking redbrick exterior.
Inside, sunlight through massive glass windows fills the counter. In the back, freezers are stocked with the café's signature salt monaka ice cream, priced at 4,000 won ($2.80), available in red bean, injeolmi and sweet potato flavors, with the first two most popular.
The main seating area overlooks the terrace, and leads to three adjoining rooms, each with a large window framing a unique view — the pond, the terrace or the bridge.
"I came to Gyochon Hanok Village and found this place while looking for a cafe," said Alina Lime, a French tourist. "It's really different and gives me a new kind of experience."
Eyst 1779 is at 21 Gyochon-an-gil, and open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Nohkyungbocha Rapha
After a few days in Gyeongju, one might think they had had enough of hanok cafes — until stepping into Nokyeongbocharapa, a grand cafe composed of two two-story hanok buildings connected by a roofed passageway.
The L-shaped building houses shelves filled with hundreds of tea ingredients, while upstairs, broad wooden floors open to panoramic views of nearby mountains and fields.
Crossing the passageway leads to the circular main building, the more photogenic one, where raindrops fall from the tiled roof into a waterway that wraps the building. Guests can sit outside on wooden maru floors overlooking the water, or head inside to admire the grand chandelier and tranquil interior. The second floor also features low wooden tables and legless chairs, providing a serene view of the surrounding fields.
At night, the roof tiles glow softly under thin, warm lights, creating another view worth seeing. The first floor is family-friendly, while the upper floor is a no-kids zone.
Located on 133-64 Mangseong 2-gil, it's open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
