The broken ladder of mobility (KOR)

Climbing the social ladder through one’s own work has become harder. According to the National Data Office’s 2023 Income Mobility Statistics released on Oct. 27, only 17.3 percent of income earners aged 15 or older moved up by one or more income brackets from the previous year. Among those in the lowest 20 percent, only 29.9 percent escaped that tier. More alarmingly, 27.8 percent have remained in the bottom bracket for seven consecutive years. It is no longer an era where “dragons rise from streams,” but one where people remain trapped in them. The data includes only those with earned or business income, meaning those who lost income entirely likely face even harsher realities. A society with low social mobility risks cementing inequality across generations.Another report released on Oct. 28 by the National Assembly Research Service showed that wealth and asset inequality in Korea has deepened despite a slight improvement in income distribution. Between 2011 and 2023, the Gini coefficient for disposable income improved, but inequality in wealth, education, and health grew. Soaring housing prices in Seoul and other metropolitan areas widened the asset gap, while family wealth increasingly determines educational opportunity. Health disparities also worsened, with lower-income, rural, and single-person households reporting poorer conditions. The study urged the government to pursue inequality reduction as a central policy goal across housing, taxation, and welfare. Given that youth despair stems largely from housing-price polarization, stabilizing the property market must be a top priority.The government must also pay closer attention to young people entering the work force. Data show that the escape rate from the lowest-income tier among young workers is declining. Yet the Lee Jae Myung administration’s labor policies focus mainly on protecting those already employed rather than creating new jobs.Plans to extend the mandatory retirement age are especially troubling. Only 21.8 percent of workplaces operate under a fixed retirement system, meaning the change would primarily benefit unionized workers at large companies and in the public sector. It would widen disparities with nonunionized and temporary workers, as well as small- and medium-sized firms. Reducing inequality must begin by narrowing these structural divisions in the labor market.For younger generations to stand on a level playing field, the government must tackle complex issues across housing, taxation, and employment. Rationalizing the tax system, ensuring fiscal sustainability, and prioritizing job creation over protection are essential. When generational conflict is unavoidable, policies must first serve the interests of the young — a responsibility that the older generation owes to the future.일해서 번 돈으로 계층 사다리를 오르기가 더 어려워졌다. 국가데이터처가 그제 발표한 ‘2023년 소득이동통계’에 따르면 15세 이상 소득 있는 인구를 1~5분위로 나눴을 때 전년 대비 한 계단 이상 오른 사람은 전체의 17.3%에 불과했다. 특히 가장 소득이 적은 1분위에서 벗어난 사람은 29.9%뿐이었다. ‘개천에서 용 나는’ 사회가 아니라 개천에서 벗어나지 못하고 용만 쓰는 시대인 셈이다. 비교 시점에 근로·사업소득이 있는 이들만 따진 통계인 만큼 비교 시점 모두 소득이 없거나 소득이 없어진 이들의 삶은 더 팍팍했을 것이다. 계층 이동성이 낮은 사회는 세대 간 계층 대물림이 고착될 우려가 있다는 점에서 건강한 사회라고 할 수 없다.부동산 등 자산 격차가 벌어지면서 우리 사회의 불평등 수준이 심해졌다는 국회입법조사처의 어제 발표도 심각하게 받아들여야 한다. 2011∼2023년 13년간 처분가능소득 지니계수로 본 소득 불평등은 개선됐지만 자산·교육·건강은 더 불평등해졌다. 서울 등 수도권과 지방의 주택가격 양극화로 자산 불평등이 심화했고, 가정의 경제적 배경이 교육 기회에 미치는 영향은 커졌다. 또 소득이 낮을수록, 읍·면 지역에 거주할수록, 1인 가구일수록 건강 상태가 나빴다. 소득재분배뿐 아니라 부동산·세제 등 정부 정책의 전 분야에서 불평등 완화를 주요 정책 목표로 삼아야 한다는 국회입법조사처의 분석은 시의성이 있다. 집값 급등이 불러온 자산 양극화 탓에 청년들이 좌절하지 않도록 정부는 주택시장 안정에 온 힘을 다해야 한다.노동시장에 처음 진입하는 청년들에 대한 배려도 필요하다. 국가데이터처 통계를 보면 청년들의 1분위 탈출률이 떨어지고 있다. 이런 판국에 이재명 정부의 노동정책은 이미 일자리를 가진 ‘노동’만 보호하고 새 일자리를 만드는 ‘고용’은 후순위로 밀리는 분위기다.정부가 추진 중인 정년 연장은 청년 취업난을 심화한다는 점에서 심각한 문제가 있다. 정년제 사업장은 전체의 21.8%에 불과하다. 노조가 있는 대기업과 공공부문 정규직만 혜택을 보고, 무노조 기업이나 중소기업, 비정규직과의 격차는 더 커질 것이다. 양극화와 불평등 문제 해결은 이런 노동시장의 이중구조 완화에서부터 시작해야 한다.사회에 진출하는 청년이 공정한 출발선에 설 수 있도록 부동산부터 고용 정책까지 정부가 풀어야 할 난제가 많다. 세제의 합리화, 지속 가능한 재정, 고용 우선의 노동시장 정책 등 세대 간 갈등이 불가피한 이슈는 청년의 이익을 최우선에 두는 게 옳다. 그것은 우리 사회 기성세대가 마땅히 감당해야 할 몫이기도 하다.