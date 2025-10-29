Boy band WEi dedicates latest EP 'Wonderland' to fans amid member reshuffle
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 17:52
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
As WEi adjusts from being a sextet to a quintet, the boy band dedicates its eighth EP, “Wonderland,” to its fans.
Both a reflection on the group's five-year journey and a culmination of its hopes and plans for the future, “Wonderland” serves as both a heartfelt tribute and promise to its fans, collectively known as RUi, according to the members.
“’Wonderland’ is an album for our fans [...] as we wanted to express our genuine gratitude for them,” said member Kim Dong-han during a press showcase at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Wednesday.
“It is a very pretty album filled with five heartwarming songs that promise many more tomorrows,” Kim said with a smile.
“Wonderland” comes about nine months after its seventh EP, “The Feelings.”
WEi debuted in 2020 under OUI Entertainment as a six-member group consisting of Jang Dae-hyeon, Yoo Yong-ha, Kim Yo-han, Kim Dong-han, Kang Seok-hwa and Kim Jun-seo.
Kim Yo-han, who previously won first place on Mnet’s audition program “Produce X 101” (2019), debuted as part of the resulting group X1. However, X1 disbanded not long after its launch due to a vote-rigging scandal.
Kim then debuted as part of WEi in 2020. He was absent from promotions for the group’s seventh EP back in January due to scheduling conflicts, as he was filming a drama series at the time. The group’s last full-fledged album release — aside from singles — was back in June 2023, which means that “Wonderland” marks Kim’s return to full group activities in more than two years.
“It’s been such a long time since I was last on stage, so I’m quite nervous,” he admitted. “From now on, I’ll work even harder.”
But WEi remains a quintet: Kim Jun-seo has now joined Alpha Drive One, the boy band formed through Mnet's audition program "Boys II Planet,” which ended in September. While neither WEi's agency nor members have stated that Kim's departure is permanent, he will likely not return anytime soon, given that Alpha Drive One's contract runs for five years.
“[Jun-seo] saw our new song’s choreography and told us it looked really cool,” said Kang. “So I told him, ‘Stream it a lot.’”
With a smile, he added, “We are always supporting each other.”
“Wonderland” features five tracks: “Home,” followed by B-sides “Domino,” “One in a Million,” “Gravity” and “Everglow.”
The lead track, “Home,” is an emotional, futuristic pop song with a heavy bass and lyrics that equate a person who provides comfort in difficult times — in other words, RUi — to the feeling of home.
Jang Dae-hyeon, who helped write the lead track, explained how the fans inspired him..
“Within the broader theme of the idea of wonderland, I wanted to talk about someone I rely on during moments of hardship, and that led to the idea of home,” the leader said. “I was inspired by many things our fans shared with us through letters and conversations.”
Kim Dong-han, who contributed to creating the choreography for “Domino” and “One in a Million,” added that the dances also tell the group’s story and reflect each member’s input.
The members hope that people recognize the album as a special gift to their fans.
“I can’t believe WEi already reached our fifth anniversary,” said Kim Dong-han. WEi recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of its debut on Oct. 5. “We’ve made so many memories together, and we hope to create even more — including our new album, of course."
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)