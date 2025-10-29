More in K-pop

EXO whole once more, as subunit agrees to SM Entertainment's conditions

'Ga-in' becomes the first trot song to be featured in a music textbook

G-Dragon to perform at APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting gala dinner

BTS's RM urges APEC leaders to support creators, cites 'borderless solidarity' as key to band's breakthrough

Boy band WEi dedicates latest EP 'Wonderland' to fans amid member reshuffle