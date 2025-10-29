Girl group ITZY to embark on new world tour starting Feb. 13
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 13:07
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group ITZY is set to embark on a new world tour starting Feb. 13 next year, JYP Entertainment said Wednesday.
The tour will be called “Tunnel Vision,” named after the group’s upcoming EP set to be released on Nov. 10.
The tour will kick off at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, for three days from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15 next year.
It is ITZY’s third world tour overall, following the “Born to Be” tour, held 18 months ago.
Additional information on tour dates will be announced later.
ITZY debuted in 2019 with the song “Dalla Dalla.” The quintet, comprising Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna, is best known for songs like “Icy” (2019), “Not Shy” (2020), “Sneakers” (2022) and “Girls Will Be Girls.”
