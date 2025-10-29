Teenage NewJeans fan transferred to juvenile court after illegally fundraising on group's behalf
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 14:50
- LIM JEONG-WON
A teenage fan who led an unapproved fundraiser to take legal action against online defamation of the K-pop girl group NewJeans has been referred to a juvenile court, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
The Seoul Northern District Prosecutors’ Office said it transferred a minor linked to the fan collective Team Bunnies to the Seoul Family Court’s juvenile division in July on charges of violating the Donations Act.
Korean law requires anyone seeking to raise more than 10 million won ($6,970) in public donations to file a fundraising and spending plan with local authorities. Violations can result in up to three years in prison or fines of up to 30 million won.
Prosecutors said the teen allegedly collected donations without going through the required registration process. Team Bunnies announced on social media on Oct. 21 last year that it would begin raising funds “to file complaints against malicious online posts, false rumors and other forms of defamation targeting NewJeans.” The next day, the group reported having collected more than 50 million won.
After receiving the case from the police in July, prosecutors decided to refer the teen in question to a juvenile protection trial instead of a criminal court, given the suspect’s age.
A juvenile protection trial is a proceeding for offenders under 19 aimed at correction and rehabilitation rather than punishment. Those subject to protective measures do not receive criminal records.
