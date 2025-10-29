 Teenage NewJeans fan transferred to juvenile court after illegally fundraising on group's behalf
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Teenage NewJeans fan transferred to juvenile court after illegally fundraising on group's behalf

Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 14:50
Girl group NewJeans [ADOR]

Girl group NewJeans [ADOR]

 
A teenage fan who led an unapproved fundraiser to take legal action against online defamation of the K-pop girl group NewJeans has been referred to a juvenile court, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
 
The Seoul Northern District Prosecutors’ Office said it transferred a minor linked to the fan collective Team Bunnies to the Seoul Family Court’s juvenile division in July on charges of violating the Donations Act. 
 

Related Article

 
Korean law requires anyone seeking to raise more than 10 million won ($6,970) in public donations to file a fundraising and spending plan with local authorities. Violations can result in up to three years in prison or fines of up to 30 million won.
 
Prosecutors said the teen allegedly collected donations without going through the required registration process. Team Bunnies announced on social media on Oct. 21 last year that it would begin raising funds “to file complaints against malicious online posts, false rumors and other forms of defamation targeting NewJeans.” The next day, the group reported having collected more than 50 million won.
 
After receiving the case from the police in July, prosecutors decided to refer the teen in question to a juvenile protection trial instead of a criminal court, given the suspect’s age.
 
A juvenile protection trial is a proceeding for offenders under 19 aimed at correction and rehabilitation rather than punishment. Those subject to protective measures do not receive criminal records.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea NewJeans fan donations Team Bunnies

More in K-pop

Teenage NewJeans fan transferred to juvenile court after illegally fundraising on group's behalf

Girl group ITZY to embark on new world tour starting Feb. 13

Rapper D.Ark arrested on charges of alleged marijuana use and distribution

HYBE's Japan-based K-pop group steps onto home stage with global ambition

Boy band &TEAM celebrates Korean debut album — in pictures

Related Stories

NewJeans adds limited-view seats for sold-out Tokyo Dome fan meet

NewJeans' fans send third letter to ADOR CEO, HYBE

30,000 Bunnies sign petition demanding court dismiss ADOR's injunction case against NewJeans

Donations by major Korean companies increase 4.2% in January-September period

NewJeans to hold first fan meet and greet 'Bunnies Camp' in July
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)