 'Ga-in' becomes the first trot song to be featured in a music textbook
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Music & Performance

print dictionary print

'Ga-in' becomes the first trot song to be featured in a music textbook

Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 19:53
Singer Song Ga-in [NEWS1]

Singer Song Ga-in [NEWS1]

 
Trot singer Song Ga-in's song “Ga-in” (2019) has been included in a middle school music textbook published by Parkyoungsa.
 
“This marks the first time the trot genre has been officially included in a domestic music textbook,” her agency J Star Entertainment said on Wednesday. “It’s especially meaningful because Song Ga-in, who majored in gugak [traditional Korean music], has been a traditional trot singer throughout her entire career, and one of her signature songs has now been included in an educational curriculum.”
 

Related Article

 
The page featuring “Ga-in” includes the following instructions: “Mark tremolos, bends, crescendos and decrescendos on the sheet music, and try performing the song while capturing the nuances of trot.”
 
“Trot and pansori [traditional Korean music] have a lot in common,” Song said when releasing her fourth full-length album “Gain;Dal” earlier this year in February. “These genres are inseparable from who I am, and I will continue to embrace and pursue traditional trot going forward.”
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Song Ga-in Korea Ga-in

More in Music & Performance

'Ga-in' becomes the first trot song to be featured in a music textbook

Orchestra musicians hit sour note for skipping work, ducking out early

Second annual TikTok Awards celebrates Amy Flamy, si-ne and more

15-year-old Korean violinist wins third place at Paganini int'l violin competition

TXT's Yeonjun's new album to drop Nov. 7, singer goes shirtless on street promos

Related Stories

'Miss Trot' returns for a second season, starting Dec. 17

[WHY] Trot revival: The 'old-fashioned' genre selling out Korea's stadiums while K-pop wows abroad

Actor Han Ga-in to appear as host on SBS's 'Circle House'

Song Ga-eun wins low-scoring Daebo hausD Open

Snowboarder Choi Ga-on returns from injury to claim 2 World Cup podium finishes
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)