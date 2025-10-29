Jung Hae-in recognized for philanthropic work at Financial Day event
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 14:50
- LIM JEONG-WON
Actor Jung Hae-in received the Prime Minister’s Commendation at the 10th Financial Day ceremony held at the FKI Tower in Yeouido, Seoul, on Tuesday.
Financial Day is a national observance established to raise public interest in finance and recognize contributions to the industry. Awards are presented each year to individuals and organizations for their social contributions and service to financial development.
Jung was honored for his continued philanthropic efforts, including donations supporting children awaiting adoption and contributions to the Community Chest of Korea. As head of the Lottery Commission’s volunteer corps, he has also led a variety of volunteer and talent-sharing initiatives.
“I’m especially grateful because this award was made possible through good deeds shared with my fans,” Jung said through a statement from his agency, FNC Entertainment. “I will continue to promote messages of giving and kindness.”
Jung is currently filming the upcoming Netflix series “Lovestruck,” where he plays Jang Tae-ha, a stoic yet passionate character. He is also active in advertising and fashion campaigns.
Jung debuted in 2013 by appearing in the music video for girl group AOA’s “Moya,” and is known for dramas and films like "Prison Playbook" (2017-18), "D.P." (2021-23) and "I, the Executioner" (2024).
