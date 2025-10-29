 G-Dragon to perform at APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting gala dinner
G-Dragon to perform at APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting gala dinner

Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 19:28
K-pop star G-Dragon speaks during the red carpet event held ahead of the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul on Oct. 23. [YONHAP]

K-pop star G-Dragon will take the stage at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting gala dinner, performing before world leaders and high-ranking officials from 21 member countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).
 
The gala dinner will take place on Friday at the Lahan Select Gyeongju, a four-star hotel in the host city, where G-Dragon will deliver a cultural performance during the official welcome banquet. He is the only K-pop artist invited to perform at the high-profile event.
 

Currently serving as an official ambassador for APEC, G-Dragon is expected to showcase an innovative and creative performance that highlights Korea’s cultural influence on the global stage, according to his agency Galaxy Corporation.
 
Appointed as APEC ambassador in July, G-Dragon has been actively promoting the summit through official campaigns. A promotional video featuring the artist has drawn more than 17 million views as of Monday.
 
Despite a demanding world tour schedule, G-Dragon reportedly traveled between Korea and the United States to film the video.
 
“The APEC organizing committee selected G-Dragon as ambassador because his global influence aligns with the summit’s themes of connection and sustainability,” said an APEC preparation committee official. “We expect him to deliver an outstanding performance at the welcome dinner.”
 
G-Dragon is currently headlining his third world tour “Übermensch.” The tour spans cities across the Asia-Pacific, including Tokyo; Osaka, Japan; Taipei, Taiwan; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Jakarta, Indonesia; and Hong Kong, as well as major global stops in Paris, Newark, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
 
Following recent performances in Osaka, the tour will continue in Taipei and Hanoi, Vietnam in November before concluding with final concerts in Seoul in December.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea G-Dragon gala dinner performance APEC summit

