Korean foreign minister discusses regional cooperation with Japanese counterpart at APEC summit
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 20:09 Updated: 29 Oct. 2025, 20:18
- SEO JI-EUN
GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held talks with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Wednesday afternoon, Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The ministers covered issues such as regional cooperation.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the APEC Ministerial Meeting, which brought together foreign and trade ministers. It was the first foreign ministers’ meeting between the two countries since the launch of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s new cabinet.
According to Seoul, the two ministers agreed on the growing importance of Korea–Japan relations amid a grave international environment, and they welcomed the swift convening of the first ministerial talks following the inauguration of Japan’s new government.
The ministers promised to maintain active communication at all levels to enhance the quality of practical cooperation and ensure the stable development of bilateral relations. They also discussed regional and global cooperation, as well as issues on the Korean Peninsula.
Cho briefed Motegi on Seoul's North Korea policy, emphasizing the goal of ushering in a new era of peaceful coexistence and shared growth on the peninsula by reducing military tension and building trust.
The foreign ministers' meeting came a day before the Korea–Japan summit.
