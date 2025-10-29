Prime minister? White House mistakes President Lee's title during livestream.
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 19:45 Updated: 29 Oct. 2025, 20:07
The White House mistakenly referred to Korean President Lee Jae Myung as the “Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea” during a livestream of the Korea-U.S. summit on Wednesday.
On the official White House YouTube channel, the livestream of the summit was titled “President Trump Participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea,” referring to Korea's official name.
U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Korea earlier Wednesday and held talks with President Lee in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, where the APEC Summit is taking place. The meeting marked the second between the two leaders, following their summit in Washington in August
