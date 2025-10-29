Prime minister? White House mistakes President Lee's title during livestream.

Korea, U.S. reach trade deal on $350B investment pledge

G-Dragon to perform at APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting gala dinner

Korean foreign minister discusses regional cooperation with Japanese counterpart at APEC summit

Korea, U.S. finalize bilateral trade deal, agree on $350-billion investment details

Related Stories

The alliance, trade and national interest: What's at stake when Lee meets Trump in Washington

Trump presented with Korea's highest state honor and replica golden crown

LIVE: Trump meets Korean President Lee Jae Myung

Second Lee-Trump summit set for this afternoon at Gyeongju National Museum

New Trump portrait donated by White House hangs in Colorado Capitol after earlier one drew his ire