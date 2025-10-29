 Second Korea-U.S. summit set for Wednesday at Gyeongju National Museum
Second Korea-U.S. summit set for Wednesday at Gyeongju National Museum

Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 09:31
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, greets Korean President Lee Jae Myung outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington on Aug. 25. [UPI/YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump are set to hold their second Korea-U.S. summit on Wednesday afternoon in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang. The meeting has been confirmed to take place at the Gyeongju National Museum.
 
It will be the second encounter between the two leaders following their first summit in Washington in late August, a turnaround of just two months. The presidential office said the meeting represents the shortest interval between reciprocal visits by Korean and U.S. presidents in history.
 

President Lee has been staying in Gyeongju since Tuesday in his capacity as chair of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. President Trump is scheduled to arrive in Korea later in the day on Wednesday after completing a visit to Japan.
 
Key agenda items are expected to include tariff negotiations and efforts to modernize the Korea-U.S. alliance. With the two countries still divided over how to manage a $350 billion Korean investment portfolio in the United States, attention is focused on whether the summit will lead to a breakthrough.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
