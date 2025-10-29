Much to celebrate for Seoul and Prague

The future in an ancient city

Lee Jae Myung faces biggest diplomatic test as world leaders gather in Korea for APEC summit

Second Korea-U.S. summit set for Wednesday at Gyeongju National Museum

Related Stories

Trump, Xi set to meet at APEC Korea summit in October

Ahead of Lee summit, Trump says there seems to be a 'purge or revolution' in Korea

Trump to leave G7 summit early, putting damper on first talks with Lee

Trump, Xi's schedules threaten to dash South Korea's APEC ambitions

Korea's foreign minister says Lee-Trump summit unlikely to be delayed to next month