Trump arrives at APEC CEO Summit venue in Gyeongju
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 13:24
U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at Gyeongju Arts Center in North Gyeongsang — the venue for the APEC CEO Summit — on Wednesday during his visit to Korea ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
Trump arrived at approximately 12:54 p.m. on Wednesday in his presidential limousine, known as “The Beast,” and entered the venue shortly afterward. Ahead of his arrival, Korean and U.S. security personnel restricted access and heightened security in the area for about 20 minutes.
Security was visibly tightened at Gyeongju Arts Center, with police conducting thorough safety checks, including using metal detectors to inspect the undersides of vehicles and verifying the identities of those entering the premises before allowing traffic to proceed.
Earlier that morning, Trump flew in from Japan to Korea via Gimhae International Airport, then traveled to Gyeongju aboard the presidential helicopter Marine One.
After delivering a speech at the summit, he is scheduled to visit the Gyeongju National Museum for a bilateral summit with President Lee Jae Myung.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
