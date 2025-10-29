 Trump arrives at APEC CEO Summit venue in Gyeongju
Trump arrives at APEC CEO Summit venue in Gyeongju

Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 13:24
U.S. President Donald Trump is greeted by Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and others upon arrival at Gimhae International Airport in Busan on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at Gyeongju Arts Center in North Gyeongsang — the venue for the APEC CEO Summit — on Wednesday during his visit to Korea ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
 
Trump arrived at approximately 12:54 p.m. on Wednesday in his presidential limousine, known as “The Beast,” and entered the venue shortly afterward. Ahead of his arrival, Korean and U.S. security personnel restricted access and heightened security in the area for about 20 minutes.
 

Security was visibly tightened at Gyeongju Arts Center, with police conducting thorough safety checks, including using metal detectors to inspect the undersides of vehicles and verifying the identities of those entering the premises before allowing traffic to proceed.
 
Earlier that morning, Trump flew in from Japan to Korea via Gimhae International Airport, then traveled to Gyeongju aboard the presidential helicopter Marine One.  
 
After delivering a speech at the summit, he is scheduled to visit the Gyeongju National Museum for a bilateral summit with President Lee Jae Myung.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea APEC Donald Trump Gyeongju Lee Jae Myung

