Second Lee-Trump summit set for this afternoon at Gyeongju National Museum

Trump departs Japan for two-day visit to Korea

Lee emphasizes growth through cooperation during APEC CEO Summit address

Trump arrives at APEC CEO Summit venue in Gyeongju

Related Stories

Trump, Xi's schedules threaten to dash South Korea's APEC ambitions

Talks on $350B U.S. investment gain pace with hopes of deal ahead of APEC

Second Lee-Trump summit set for this afternoon at Gyeongju National Museum

Lee emphasizes growth through cooperation during APEC CEO Summit address

'No more time': Seoul's trade talk chiefs put damper on hopes for U.S. deal