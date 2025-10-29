 Trump presented with Korea's highest state honor and replica golden crown
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Trump presented with Korea's highest state honor and replica golden crown

Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 14:58 Updated: 29 Oct. 2025, 15:00
President Lee Jae Myung, right, presents U.S. President Donald Trump with the Grand Order of Mugunghwa and a model of the Cheonmachong gold crown at the Gyeongju National Museum in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang on Oct. 29. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung, right, presents U.S. President Donald Trump with the Grand Order of Mugunghwa and a model of the Cheonmachong gold crown at the Gyeongju National Museum in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang on Oct. 29. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae Myung met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Wednesday, about two months after their previous summit at the White House in Washington. 
 
The two leaders began their schedule with a signing of the guest book, followed by an official welcome ceremony that included an honor guard inspection. During the ceremony, President Lee presented President Trump with the Grand Order of Mugunghwa. 
 

Related Article

 
The Grand Order of Mugunghwa is the highest national order awarded by Korea and is presented for outstanding meritorious services in the interest of promoting the development and security of Korea. It is only awarded to current or former heads of state or their spouses. The most recent recipients before Trump were Lee himself, first lady Kim Hea Kyung, King Charles III of Britain and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.
 
Trump became the first U.S. president to receive the Grand Order of Mugunghwa. President Lee also gifted Trump a specially crafted replica of a golden crown, symbolizing Korea’s ancient Silla (57 B.C.-A.D. 935) heritage. Trump said he would treasure the gift. 
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Lee Jae Myung Donald Trump APEC Summit

More in Diplomacy

Trump presented with Korea's highest state honor and replica golden crown

Trump arrives at APEC CEO Summit venue in Gyeongju

LIVE: Trump to meet Korean President Lee Jae Myung

Lee emphasizes growth through cooperation during APEC CEO Summit address

Trump departs Japan for two-day visit to Korea

Related Stories

Lee-Trump summit reportedly slated for Aug. 12

Lee meets Trump for first bilateral summit — in pictures

Talks on $350B U.S. investment gain pace with hopes of deal ahead of APEC

From Abe's Korea 'warmth' to '40,000' USFK troops, Trump shoots from the hip in summit

A playbook for meeting Trump
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)