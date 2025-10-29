Trump presented with Korea's highest state honor and replica golden crown
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 14:58 Updated: 29 Oct. 2025, 15:00
President Lee Jae Myung met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Wednesday, about two months after their previous summit at the White House in Washington.
The two leaders began their schedule with a signing of the guest book, followed by an official welcome ceremony that included an honor guard inspection. During the ceremony, President Lee presented President Trump with the Grand Order of Mugunghwa.
The Grand Order of Mugunghwa is the highest national order awarded by Korea and is presented for outstanding meritorious services in the interest of promoting the development and security of Korea. It is only awarded to current or former heads of state or their spouses. The most recent recipients before Trump were Lee himself, first lady Kim Hea Kyung, King Charles III of Britain and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.
Trump became the first U.S. president to receive the Grand Order of Mugunghwa. President Lee also gifted Trump a specially crafted replica of a golden crown, symbolizing Korea’s ancient Silla (57 B.C.-A.D. 935) heritage. Trump said he would treasure the gift.
