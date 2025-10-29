 Lee-Trump luncheon a blend of Korean culinary heritage, U.S. inspiration
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Lee-Trump luncheon a blend of Korean culinary heritage, U.S. inspiration

Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 18:46
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


President Lee Jae Myung, fourth from right, holds a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, fourth from left, at the Gyeongju National Museum in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on Oct. 29. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung, fourth from right, holds a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, fourth from left, at the Gyeongju National Museum in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on Oct. 29. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday welcomed U.S. President Donald to Korea with a luncheon that blended Korean culinary heritage with U.S.-inspired touches, showcasing the longstanding alliance through food.
 
The two leaders had their second summit over lunch at the Gyeongju National Museum in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, under the theme “Korean flavors meet American spirit, celebrating the enduring friendship through taste,” according to the Korean presidential office.
 

Related Article

The luncheon highlighted regional specialties from Gyeongju, the capital of the ancient Silla kingdom (57 B.C.-A.D. 935), and nearby coastal areas while weaving in familiar elements from the United States.
 
A salad of shrimp, scallops and abalone was served with seasonal Korean herbs and tossed in a Thousand Island dressing, described by the office as symbolizing Trump's “success story in his hometown of New York.”
 
The main course, presented as a “Korean Platter of Sincerity,” featured braised short ribs made with tender U.S. beef, accompanied by chestnuts, mushrooms, radishes and carrots.
 
This photo provided by the Korean presidential office shows the menu served during the luncheon between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump at the Gyeongju National Museum in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on Oct. 29. From left to right: a seafood appetizer, a main dish made with Gyeongju rice and U.S. beef short ribs and a citrus dessert decorated with the lettering ″PEACE.″ [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

This photo provided by the Korean presidential office shows the menu served during the luncheon between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump at the Gyeongju National Museum in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on Oct. 29. From left to right: a seafood appetizer, a main dish made with Gyeongju rice and U.S. beef short ribs and a citrus dessert decorated with the lettering ″PEACE.″ [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

 
The dish was served with steamed rice made from freshly harvested Gyeongju grains and a spinach soybean paste soup using ingredients from the eastern coastal city of Pohang.
 
Traditional side dishes added a deeper Korean layer to the menu, including kimchi and seasoned beef and vegetables wrapped in rice pancakes with Korean zucchini, along with mini beef patties served with ketchup.
 
The lunch was capped off by a “Peacemaker's Dessert” consisting of a brownie adorned with gold.
 
Lee and the Korean government appear to have gone heavy on gold and yellow for the color scheme of their meeting.
 
Lee had previously complimented Trump on his gold-leaf redecoration of the Oval Office during their first summit in August. This time, Lee wore a gold-hued tie, gave a gold replica crown to Trump and prepared a gold-colored dessert for their luncheon.
 
The traditional honor band that greeted Trump's limousine on arrival at the Gyeongju National Museum also wore yellow.
 
For drinks, a sparkling omija-ade, a beverage made from Korean magnolia berries known for their “five flavors” was served.

BY MICHAEL LEE, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags Korea APEC summit Donald Trump Lee Jae Myung

More in Politics

Ex-president Yoon's legal team renews fight against broadcast rule yet again

Lee-Trump luncheon a blend of Korean culinary heritage, U.S. inspiration

Trump unlikely to meet with North's Kim during Asia trip

PPP demands science committee chair's ouster over ongoing controversies

Korea's retail, food, beauty brands make big marketing push ahead of Gyeongju APEC summit

Related Stories

LIVE: Trump meets Korean President Lee Jae Myung

Trump arrives at APEC CEO Summit venue in Gyeongju

Korea, U.S. reach trade deal on $350B investment pledge

Korea, U.S. finalize bilateral trade deal, agree on $350-billion investment details

Lee-Trump summit reportedly slated for Aug. 12
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)