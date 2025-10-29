Lee-Trump luncheon a blend of Korean culinary heritage, U.S. inspiration
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 18:46
-
- MICHAEL LEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday welcomed U.S. President Donald to Korea with a luncheon that blended Korean culinary heritage with U.S.-inspired touches, showcasing the longstanding alliance through food.
The two leaders had their second summit over lunch at the Gyeongju National Museum in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, under the theme “Korean flavors meet American spirit, celebrating the enduring friendship through taste,” according to the Korean presidential office.
The luncheon highlighted regional specialties from Gyeongju, the capital of the ancient Silla kingdom (57 B.C.-A.D. 935), and nearby coastal areas while weaving in familiar elements from the United States.
A salad of shrimp, scallops and abalone was served with seasonal Korean herbs and tossed in a Thousand Island dressing, described by the office as symbolizing Trump's “success story in his hometown of New York.”
The main course, presented as a “Korean Platter of Sincerity,” featured braised short ribs made with tender U.S. beef, accompanied by chestnuts, mushrooms, radishes and carrots.
The dish was served with steamed rice made from freshly harvested Gyeongju grains and a spinach soybean paste soup using ingredients from the eastern coastal city of Pohang.
Traditional side dishes added a deeper Korean layer to the menu, including kimchi and seasoned beef and vegetables wrapped in rice pancakes with Korean zucchini, along with mini beef patties served with ketchup.
The lunch was capped off by a “Peacemaker's Dessert” consisting of a brownie adorned with gold.
Lee and the Korean government appear to have gone heavy on gold and yellow for the color scheme of their meeting.
Lee had previously complimented Trump on his gold-leaf redecoration of the Oval Office during their first summit in August. This time, Lee wore a gold-hued tie, gave a gold replica crown to Trump and prepared a gold-colored dessert for their luncheon.
The traditional honor band that greeted Trump's limousine on arrival at the Gyeongju National Museum also wore yellow.
For drinks, a sparkling omija-ade, a beverage made from Korean magnolia berries known for their “five flavors” was served.
BY MICHAEL LEE, YONHAP [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)