맞벌이 부모들에게 어린이집 찾기란 긴 대기와 치열한 경쟁에 고된 여정
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 10:29
For working parents, finding day care spots a frustratingly long, grueling experience
맞벌이 부모들에게 어린이집 찾기란 긴 대기와 치열한 경쟁에 고된 여정
Korea JoongAng Daily 6면
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025
When Ms. Lee returned to Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, after years of living abroad, she looked forward to raising her 16-month-old daughter in her home country. But her excitement quickly faded when she realized she couldn’t even secure a spot for her child at a day care center.
home country: 고국
to fade: 서서히 사라지다, 시들해지다
to secure: 구하다, 확보하다
이씨는 수년간 해외에서 생활하다가 경상북도 경주로 돌아오며, 16개월 된 딸을 고국에서 키울 수 있다는 기대에 부풀었다. 그러나 아이를 맡길 어린이집 자리조차 구하기 어렵다 사실을 깨닫고 그 기대는 금세 사라졌다.
“I registered for three public day care centers and received waiting numbers of 32, 23 and 10,” she said, adding that she had applied two months earlier. “The center I want most is the one where I got No. 23 — it’s right inside my apartment complex.” Her most preferred center told her she would have to wait at least six months for a spot.
to register: 신청하다
public day care: 국공립 어린이집
이씨는 “국공립 어린이집 세 곳에 신청했는데, 대기번호가 각각 32번, 23번, 10번이었다”고 말했다. 그녀는 두 달 전에 신청했는데 “가장 보내고 싶은 어린이집은 아파트 단지 안에 있는 곳인데, 거기서는 23번을 받았다”며 “최소 6개월은 기다려야 한다고 들었다”고 덧붙였다.
For many parents like Ms. Lee, registering and queueing for months to enroll infants in day care is a nail-biting, draining ritual in Korea, which has become an anxious race that begins almost at birth. The problem stems from a combination of factors — persistently low birthrates, the growing preference for public day care due to lower costs and reliability, and a system where demand far outpaces supply.
to queue: 대기하다, 줄을 서서 기다리다
nail-biting: 조마조마하게 하는, 긴장감 넘치는
persistently: 지속적인, 끈질긴
이씨와 같은 많은 부모들에게 영유아를 어린이집에 등록하고 대기하는 과정은 긴장감 넘치고 지치게 만드는 고된 의식과도 같다. 출산부터 시작되는 불안한 경주가 계속되는 것이다. 문제의 원인은 복합적이다. 지속적인 저출산, 비용 부담이 적고 신뢰도가 높은 국공립 어린이집에 대한 선호 증가, 그리고 공급이 수요를 따라가지 못하는 구조 등이 맞물려 있다.
After years of decline, Korea’s fertility rate rose marginally last year — from 0.72 to 0.75 — the first uptick in nine years. Yet, for working mothers and fathers alike, raising children remains a daunting challenge, as the number of day care centers continues to fall and more parents turn to public ones. For dual-income families, day care centers are indispensable. With few alternatives and limited extended family support, they allow both parents to continue working — often providing care late into the evening for those with long hours.
marginally: 아주 조금, 미미하게, 소폭
daunting: 벅찬, 버거운
dual-income families: 맞벌이 가정
indispensable: 없어서는 안 될, 필수적인
수년간 하락세를 이어오던 한국의 합계 출산율은 지난해 0.72명에서 0.75명으로 소폭 상승했다. 9년 만의 첫 상승이다. 그러나 맞벌이 부부에게 육아는 여전히 버거운 과제다. 어린이집 수는 계속 줄어드는 반면, 공립 시설에 대한 수요는 오히려 커지고 있기 때문이다. 맞벌이 가정에게 어린이집은 필수적이다. 대체 육아 수단이 부족하고 가족의 도움도 제한적인 상황에서, 어린이집은 부모 모두가 일을 계속할 수 있도록 해주는 거의 유일한 해법이다. 특히 근무 시간이 긴 부모를 위해 저녁까지 보육을 제공하는 경우도 많다.
The country has fallen into a vicious cycle: as fewer babies are born, day care centers shut down, leaving parents who do have children scrambling for care. The number of centers nationwide fell from 33,246 in 2021 to 27,387 in 2024, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. Between 2017 and 2022 alone, about 9,000 centers closed. Enrolling children in day care isn’t just about finding the best institution. For many parents, the race begins early to secure a spot at a center that’s affordable, reliable and close to home.
vicious cycle: 악순환
affordable: 감당 가능한 비용
이처럼 출생아 수 감소로 어린이집이 문을 닫고, 부모들이 한정된 어린이집 자리를 두고 경쟁하는 악순환이 이어지고 있다. 보건복지부에 따르면 전국 어린이집 수는 2021년 3만3246개에서 2024년 2만7387개로 줄었다. 2017년부터 2022년 사이에만 9000여 곳이 폐원했다. 어린이집 등록 경쟁은 단순히 좋은 기관을 찾는 문제를 넘어선다. 많은 부모에게는 집 근처에서 믿을 수 있고, 감당 가능한 비용의 어린이집을 최대한 빨리 확보하는 것이 목표다.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)