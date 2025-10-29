 Actor Han Ji-min's harasser indicted for online content, threats
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Actor Han Ji-min's harasser indicted for online content, threats

Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 14:56
Actor Han Ji-min poses on the red carpet for the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 29, 2024. [YONHAP]

Actor Han Ji-min poses on the red carpet for the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 29, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
A woman in her 30s has been indicted without detention for repeatedly posting malicious content online targeting actor Han Ji-min.
 
According to legal sources Wednesday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office indicted the woman, surnamed Lee, on Oct. 20 on charges of intimidation and defamation.
 

Related Article

Lee is accused of uploading 19 posts to her social media accounts in September and October last year, including threats to sabotage films starring Han and messages like “Shut your mouth.” She also reportedly tagged Han and her acquaintances in some of the posts.
 
BH Entertainment, Han’s agency, filed a criminal complaint against Lee with the Gangnam Police Precinct in November last year. Police sought assistance from the U.S.-based operator of the social media platform to identify Lee and summoned Han as the complainant. The case was forwarded to prosecutors in March with a recommendation to indict Lee.
 
Prosecutors conducted further questioning of both Han and Lee before bringing the case to trial.
 
The harassment allegedly began after media reports in August last year linked Han to Choi Jung-hoon, lead vocalist of the indie rock band Jannabi. The pair have since admitted that they are in a relationship.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags han ji-min indictment police

More in Social Affairs

Sirens, tears mark gov't's first official memorial for Itaewon crowd crush as families and public gather

Actor Han Ji-min's harasser indicted for online content, threats

South Gyeongsan education office apologizes after posting 'inappropriate' meme to social media

Number of childbirths rises for 14th month as of August

Trump arrives in Korea ahead of APEC, meeting with Lee

Related Stories

Actor Han Ji-min and actor-singer Hyeri make donations to help Ukrainians

Actor Han Ji-min and Jannabi’s Choi Jung-hoon confirm relationship

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo indicted on charges of aiding insurrection

Han Ji-min, Lee Min-ki, EXO's Suho to star in upcoming JTBC drama

Sellers of celebrity flight information referred to prosecutors
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)