More in Social Affairs

BTS's RM urges APEC leaders to support creators, cites 'borderless solidarity' as key to band's breakthrough

KT will provide free data and discounts to victims of data breach

Security tightened at Busan's Gimhae International Airport, the main gateway to APEC summit

Yeonsu announces plans for 'e-scooter-free zones' after accident leaves woman in critical condition

Trump opponents, supporters rally in Gyeongju as U.S. president arrives in city