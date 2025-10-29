BTS's RM urges APEC leaders to support creators, cites 'borderless solidarity' as key to band's breakthrough
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 18:28 Updated: 29 Oct. 2025, 18:38
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
RM, leader of the boy band BTS, spoke about the success behind K-pop at the APEC CEO Summit, attributing the genre's rise to “respecting diversity and embracing world cultures.”
RM took the stage as the keynote speaker on the second day of the APEC CEO summit at 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday. RM started his speech by pointing out that “cultural industry” was chosen as a “key agenda” for APEC for the first time.
“I’m not a business leader. I don’t think you want to hear any numbers or figures from me,” said RM. “So today I want to speak to you as a creator and an artist. I want to share my thoughts on how K-pop crossed borders to move the hearts of people.”
Reminiscing on how BTS started off its career, RM mused that the boy band’s music was quickly called “non-English, foreign culture.” RM described the first phase of his career as “a test to see if music in Korean can work on the global stage.”
“We tried to get on TV to show the world our music, but the doors were closed and would not move,” said RM. However, he added that “we overcame those barriers, and now I’m here today sharing this precious moment with you” saying that the BTS fandom, ARMY, was crucial to the boy band’s rise.
“There is so much cultural content around the whole world,” said RM. “But why K-pop? Why is it so unique? Why does K-pop create this powerful and inclusive community?”
“It’s because of the special principle of unity of K-pop,” he went on. “This is what enables people from such diverse backgrounds to come together, just through the medium of K-pop.”
RM compared K-pop to bibimbap (Korean mixed rice bowl), saying “Pop is much the same. You take Korea’s unique aesthetics, emotions and production system. But you don’t turn away elements of Western music, like hip-hop, R&B and EDM.”
“As a creator and an artist of this generation, I would like to use this opportunity to make a request to the leaders and distinguished guests of APEC,” said RM. “There are creators all around the world. Please help them. Give them the financial support so that their own creativity can bloom. Give them the opportunities so that their talents can really shine.”
“I, too, stand by the vision of APEC,” said RM. “A vision that will drive diversity, inclusion and growth through culture and creativity.”
