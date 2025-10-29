Disabled parking spaces blocked at Seoul Grand Park by inconsiderate drivers
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 19:46
Photos showing cars parked in unusual positions near disabled parking spaces at Seoul Grand Park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi have sparked public criticism online.
An online post titled “Reckless Parking at Seoul Grand Park” (translated) recently gained attention on an online community forum.
The images show several vehicles lined up horizontally along a pedestrian walkway next to the park’s disabled parking area. Drivers appeared to have parked on sidewalks and access roads where no parking lines were drawn.
The poster wrote, “This is the parking lot closest to the entrance of Seoul Grand Park, but there’s no management at all.”
But such parking can lead to heavy fines. Under current regulations, drivers who park illegally in a disabled-only parking space face a fine of 100,000 won ($70).
Those who deliberately block or obstruct access to a disabled parking space, such as by parking in front of it or placing objects there, can be fined up to 500,000 won.
Seoul Grand Park’s parking lot is divided into multiple sections due to its large area.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
