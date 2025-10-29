Eyes on recharging EV after parking lot fire in Changwon
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 19:28
A fire broke out on Wednesday morning in the second basement parking lot of an 11-story officetel in Burim-dong, Masanhappo District, Changwon, South Gyeongsang.
The blaze started at around 6:05 a.m. while an EV was charging. A total of 15 people, including residents, were hospitalized after inhaling smoke, while one firefighter suffered injuries to the hand while battling the flames. All are reportedly in stable condition.
The fire destroyed the EV and scorched part of a nearby wall, but did not spread to other vehicles.
Fire authorities mobilized 28 fire trucks and 115 personnel, bringing the fire under control by 7:17 a.m. and fully extinguishing it by 9:11 a.m. Ventilation work continued afterward to clear the remaining smoke from the building.
The early-morning blaze forced about 100 residents to evacuate. Some fled in pajamas, including one who said they "heard banging on the door and the fire alarm" and "ran out without even washing up.”
Residents wrapped themselves in blankets or boarded buses provided by fire authorities to stay warm in the cold weather.
The vehicle was charging when the fire began, according to police.
“I started charging the car the night before as usual,” the owner of the vehicle said. “I only realized it was my car when the fire broke out.”
Police and fire officials plan to conduct a joint inspection after removing the burned vehicle from the underground lot. While fires involving EV batteries often take longer to extinguish due to thermal runaway, this fire was brought under control relatively quickly.
Authorities are investigating the exact cause and extent of the damage, based on witness reports of explosions at the scene.
