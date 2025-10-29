Gov't aims to enhance tourism transparency with QR code reporting system
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 10:00
Tourists in Korea will soon be able to fight back against price gouging with a simple scan. The government announced on Tuesday that QR codes will be installed at attractions and festivals nationwide to let visitors report unfair charges on the spot.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said they will streamline the existing reporting system and introduce a new QR code-based service to make it easier for tourists to report unfair pricing.
Until now, tourists often faced confusion due to the lack of a unified reporting system, as each region operated its own complaint channels.
Some local governments had their own hotlines, but travelers had to go through separate procedures when moving between areas.
Under the new system, the government will integrate the complaint process at the national level and enable travelers to submit reports immediately through QR codes displayed at tourist information centers, guidebooks and posters at major attractions.
The ministries said the service aims to reduce the inconvenience of reporting by phone or website and to improve accessibility so anyone can file a complaint anytime and anywhere.
Once a report is submitted, it will be automatically shared between each region’s “area code +120” local government hotline and the Korea Tourism Organization’s “1330” tourist complaint center. The information will then be passed quickly to the relevant local government and authorities for on-site verification and, if necessary, penalties.
The government also plans to promote the QR code reporting system both online and offline to ensure it is adopted nationwide. Information about the new system will be included in local tourism brochures and on the Korea Tourism Organization’s online platforms such as Visit Korea.
"Price gouging is not simply about high prices but a matter that directly affects the credibility and competitiveness of Korea’s tourism industry," said Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Chae Hwi-young. He added that the government will work with local authorities to ensure that reports lead to "real solutions."
"We will build a fair and transparent tourism environment that strengthens visitor trust and supports the sustainable growth of local economies," said Minister of the Interior and Safety Yun Ho-jung.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
