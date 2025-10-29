Man dies in accident at plastic manufacturing plant
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 19:43
A man in his 60s was killed after becoming trapped in a machine at a plastic manufacturing plant in South Gyeongsang on Wednesday.
The accident occurred at around 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday at a factory in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, according to police. The victim became caught in a plastic compression machine.
The victim was seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment but later died.
The victim had reportedly been testing the machine after making repairs when the accident occurred. Police believe the machine suddenly activated while he was inspecting it with his head inside.
Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
The factory is a small business with fewer than five employees and is not subject to the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
