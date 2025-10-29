 Migrant worker dies in apparent fall during immigration raid
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 19:24
[JOONGANG ILBO]

A foreign migrant worker died after falling while attempting to evade an immigration raid at a factory in Seongseo Industrial Complex, Daegu, labor groups said Wednesday.
 
The woman was found dead around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday at an auto parts manufacturing plant where she worked, according to the Daegu chapter of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU).
 

Earlier on Tuesday, around 3:20 p.m., officers from the Daegu Immigration Office entered the factory to conduct a crackdown on undocumented workers. The woman reportedly hid inside an air conditioner storage room during the operation. About 10 minutes after the officers left, she was discovered after apparently falling.
 
An initial assessment by the National Forensic Service suggested that she fell from a height of about two stories, the KCTU said. Police are still investigating the exact cause of death.
 
The labor union condemned the incident, blaming what it called an “excessive joint immigration crackdown.”
 
The KCTU urged the immigration office to conduct a full investigation into the circumstances leading to her death and to halt joint raids targeting undocumented migrant workers.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea migrant worker Vietnam raid immigration Daegu

