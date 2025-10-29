Protestors demonstrate in front of Trump's hotel in Gyeongju, dispersed by police
Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 18:59
A group of anti-Trump activists staged a surprise protest in front of the Hilton Hotel in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Wednesday, where U.S. President Donald Trump was staying during his visit to Korea for the APEC summit.
Some 20 members of a student protest group held a demonstration on the road in front of the hotel at around 5:40 p.m. condemning Trump, according to police.
Officers dispatched about 100 personnel to the scene, and forcibly dispersed the protest.
The demonstrators held placards and banners reading “Oppose Trump’s visit unless he apologizes for the illegal arrest and detention of our citizens” and “Condemn Trump’s gangster-like demand for a $350 billion investment,” while chanting anti-Trump slogans.
