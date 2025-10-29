 Protestors demonstrate in front of Trump's hotel in Gyeongju, dispersed by police
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Protestors demonstrate in front of Trump's hotel in Gyeongju, dispersed by police

Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 18:59
Security personnel search inside the Hilton Hotel in Gyeongju, South Gyeongsang where U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly staying, on Oct. 29 as he visits Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. [NEWS1]

Security personnel search inside the Hilton Hotel in Gyeongju, South Gyeongsang where U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly staying, on Oct. 29 as he visits Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. [NEWS1]

 
A group of anti-Trump activists staged a surprise protest in front of the Hilton Hotel in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Wednesday, where U.S. President Donald Trump was staying during his visit to Korea for the APEC summit.
 
Some 20 members of a student protest group held a demonstration on the road in front of the hotel at around 5:40 p.m. condemning Trump, according to police. 
 

Related Article

Officers dispatched about 100 personnel to the scene, and forcibly dispersed the protest.
 
The demonstrators held placards and banners reading “Oppose Trump’s visit unless he apologizes for the illegal arrest and detention of our citizens” and “Condemn Trump’s gangster-like demand for a $350 billion investment,” while chanting anti-Trump slogans.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags anti-Trump Korea APEC summit

More in Social Affairs

Disabled parking spaces blocked at Seoul Grand Park by inconsiderate drivers

Man dies in accident at plastic manufacturing plant

Eyes on recharging EV after parking lot fire in Changwon

Migrant worker dies in apparent fall during immigration raid

Going for a clean sweep

Related Stories

Korea, U.S. finalize bilateral trade deal, agree on $350-billion investment details

Trump, Xi might meet ahead of or during October APEC summit in Korea, SCMP reports

Trump reaffirms he will meet Xi in Korea in a 'couple of weeks' amid trade tensions

Lee-Trump luncheon a blend of Korean culinary heritage, U.S. inspiration

SK's Chey to chair APEC CEO Summit in Korea next year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)