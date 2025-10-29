Rapper D.Ark arrested on charges of alleged marijuana use and distribution
Rapper D.Ark was arrested on charges of distributing and using marijuana, according to a report by NewDaily on Tuesday.
Mokpo Police Precinct executed an arrest warrant for the rapper, whose real name is Jin Yulin, on Monday. He is under investigation for violating the Narcotics Control Act.
D.Ark has reportedly denied the allegations. A representative from his agency told local media that a preliminary drug screening returned a negative result. The agency is currently awaiting the results of a more detailed analysis.
Born in 2004 in Yanji, a city in China’s Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, D.Ark is of Korean Chinese ethnicity. He rose to fame through appearances on Mnet’s hip-hop survival shows such as “Show Me the Money 777” (2018), “Show Me the Money 9” (2020) and “High School Rapper 4” (2021).
He recently released a digital single titled “She’s Gone,” featuring rapper BE’O.
Under Korea’s Narcotics Control Act, those found guilty of using illegal drugs can face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to 100 million won ($70,000). Those involved in drug distribution, sales or brokering can face life imprisonment or a minimum of five years in prison.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
