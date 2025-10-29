 Security tightened at Busan's Gimhae International Airport, the main gateway to APEC summit
Security tightened at Busan's Gimhae International Airport, the main gateway to APEC summit

Published: 29 Oct. 2025, 16:54
Members of the Air Force’s 5th Air Mobility Wing conduct a counterterrorism drill involving aircraft boarding, suspect apprehension and bomb disposal at Gimhae Air Base in Busan on Oct. 22 ahead of the 2025 APEC summit. [SONG BONG-GEUN]

Members of the Air Force's 5th Air Mobility Wing conduct a counterterrorism drill involving aircraft boarding, suspect apprehension and bomb disposal at Gimhae Air Base in Busan on Oct. 22 ahead of the 2025 APEC summit. [SONG BONG-GEUN]

 
BUSAN — As world leaders arrived in Korea for the APEC summit, police in Busan have ramped up security at Gimhae International Airport — the key gateway for visiting dignitaries.
 
With the U.S.-China summit expected to take place in Busan, anticipation is also rising locally that the city could benefit economically as the “supporting host city” of the international event.
 

Heightened alert and security drills
 
Officers entered the highest-level emergency alert status from midnight Tuesday, according to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency. The alert allows full mobilization of police resources, with commanders and senior staff stationed on site. The heightened alert will remain in place until further notice.
 
Armored vehicles were deployed to Gimhae Airport ahead of the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, who landed the same day, followed by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
 
In recent days, police motorcades have been spotted traveling from the airport toward Gyeongju and Haeundae, simulating escort routes for visiting leaders between the venue and their accommodations. The airport has tightened security at the passenger terminal, and the surrounding area has been designated a no-fly zone for drones and ultralight aircraft.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Gimhae International Airport in Busan on Oct. 29 for a state visit in conjunction with the APEC summit in Gyeongju. [YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Gimhae International Airport in Busan on Oct. 29 for a state visit in conjunction with the APEC summit in Gyeongju. [YONHAP]

 
Police are also prepared for demonstrations near the airport, as four rallies by pro-China, pro-U.S. and religious groups are scheduled during the summit. Labor unions representing airport workers plan to hold rallies and press conferences to call for improved working conditions and increased investment in maintenance.
 
With the unions warning of an indefinite strike, the Korea Airports Corporation announced that replacement workers would be deployed to prevent disruptions to airport operations.
 
Crowds wave U.S. and Korean flags to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump on the access road to Gimhae International Airport in Busan’s Gangseo District on Oct. 29, as police maintain tight security. [SONG BONG-GEUN]

Crowds wave U.S. and Korean flags to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump on the access road to Gimhae International Airport in Busan's Gangseo District on Oct. 29, as police maintain tight security. [SONG BONG-GEUN]



Spotlight on summit and tourism boost
 
Local optimism is growing that the summit could draw international attention to Busan and boost tourism. The most anticipated event is the expected U.S.-China summit, likely to take place on Thursday at the air base within Gimhae Airport. Key agenda items include China’s export controls on rare earths, U.S. soybean imports and Washington’s tariffs on Chinese goods.
 
Observers are closely watching to see whether the two leaders will announce a “Busan Declaration” to resolve trade tensions and send a positive signal to the global economy. The meeting also follows the Korea-Japan summit on Sept. 30, underscoring Busan’s growing role as a stage for international diplomacy.
 
Some leaders are also expected to visit the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan to pay respects to soldiers who died in the Korean War.
U.S. President Donald Trump heads to Gyeongju Arts Center in his presidential limousine, the "Beast," to attend the 2025 APEC CEO summit in Gyeongju on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump heads to Gyeongju Arts Center in his presidential limousine, the "Beast," to attend the 2025 APEC CEO summit in Gyeongju on Oct. 29. [YONHAP]

 
Meanwhile, the Busan Tourism Organization hosted a familiarization tour for about 20 spouses and associates of business representatives attending the APEC Business Advisory Council. 
 
Participants from 11 countries, including the United States, Canada and Japan, toured major attractions in Haeundae. The organization said it plans to develop tourism programs linked to future international events based on the tour’s success.
 
Luxury hotels in Haeundae and Gijang are also seeing a surge in bookings. “Three heads of state are known to be staying in hotels in the Haeundae and Gijang areas,” said a representative of a five-star hotel in Busan. “Other hotels nearby are receiving a flood of inquiries, and some already have occupancy rates exceeding 80 percent.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM MIN-JU [[email protected]]
